WWE NXT TakeOver: XXV: Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

Credit: WWE.com

In New York, Johnny Gargano realized his dream of capturing the NXT Championship by defeating Adam Cole in a Best 2-Out-of-3 Falls match. Without the safety net of extra falls, Gargano defended his title against Cole in the main event of Saturday's historic TakeOver: XXV.

An early exchange left Cole on the floor, regrouping. Gargano maintained control through the opening moments of the match, Cole repeatedly attempting to create space but, ultimately, finding himself on the receiving end of a targeted attack to the left arm by the champion.

Not to be outdone, and recognizing the significance of the moment, Cole seized an opening and attacked the knee of his opponent.

Gargano fought through the pain, delivered a big kick and a step-up enzuigiri. A tornado flatliner from the champion earned him a two count.

Cole answered moments later with a backstabber to a flying Gargano for a near-fall of his own. He followed up shortly thereafter with a burning hammer face-breaker for another two count as frustration began setting in.

Champion and challenger exchanged forearms, then traded superkicks both in and out of the ring, leaving them lying on the arena floor as Mauro Ranallo reminded fans of the championship advantage that states a title cannot change hands on a count-out.

A slingshot DDT back into the squared circle scored Gargano a two-count. A double stomp to the back of Cole's next left the challenger staggered. Before Gargano could execute a short sidekick, Cole rolled to the floor. A momentary delay by Gargano allowed Cole to catch him with an ushigoroshi on the floor.

He withstood an attempt by the challenger to finish him off and applied the Garga-No Escape. Cole fought out, though, and applied the Figure Four. Forced to endure tremendous pain in the knee, Gargano nearly had his shoulders pinned to the mat.

Injuries to both men set in and forced them to strike each other with whatever available limbs they had left.

Gargano sailed through the ropes with a suicide dive but Cole caught him with a superkick in midair as chants of disbelief poured down from the stands. On the floor, Cole delivered the Panama Sunrise. Back in, he was still only able to keep Gargano down for two.

Cole tried for the last shot but Gargano countered into the Garga-No Escape. Cole, though, reversed that into his own version of the submission. The champ fought out and delivered a Last Shot of his own for a near-fall as chants of "fight forever" spilled from the stands.

The Superstars traded kicks and Gargano delivered a lariat that turned Cole inside out. Superkicks were traded before Cole delivered a reverse rana and last shot.

You guessed it...two count.

Frustrated, Cole retrieved a chair from under the ring, to which referee Drake Weurtz stopped him. Gargano, though, exploded through the ropes with a suicide dive that wiped out the official. A superkick from Gargano to Cole, knocking the chair back into his face, failed to score the win because there was no official to count the pin.

Cole suckered Gargano in, teasing involvement by Undisputed Era, only to deliver a modified piledriver. Two count.

Cole set Gargano up for a Last Shot but the champion fell face-first, too exhausted to hold himself up. Or so we thought. Gargano played possum, forced Cole to drop his defenses and suckered him into the Garga-No Escape.

Cole targeted the knee of his opponent, delivered another Panama Sunrise and one more Last Shot to win the title.

Result

Cole defeated Gargano to win the title

Grade

A+

Analysis

This was every bit as good as the match in New York.

Cole and Gargano knew expectations were high, knew what they accomplished in their previous contest and built on spots previously established to deliver a five-star wrestling match where the better wrestler outlasted the other for the gold.

It is a simple story, one told to perfection here, that captivated the audience and kept the fans invested with every near-fall. It was a thing of beauty that raised the bar for future championship encounters.

It also coronated Cole and announced the dawn of the Undisputed Era.

Gargano is going to head to the main roster, perhaps as soon as Monday. If and when he does finally, and permanently, arrive on the main roster, he leaves behind a legacy deserving of recognition as the greatest Superstar in the history of NXT.

That is quite the achievement given the names that have come and gone, yet he deserves it. No one has meant more to elevate the significance of the brand and its live specials. His influence will be felt for years to come.

Now, it will be up to Cole to carry the mantle going forward, a task he is more than equipped to complete.