TMZ: Ron Garretson DUI Arrest Video Shows NBA Ref Talking to Police Post-Crash

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJune 1, 2019

HOUSTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 11: NBA referee Ron Garretson #10 during a game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on January 11, 2019 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)
Bob Levey/Getty Images

A video has been released by TMZ Sports showing NBA referee Ron Garretson being arrested Wednesday in Arizona.

The body camera footage from the police officer shows Garretson trying to explain the situation after a car crash while his hands were covered in blood.

The 60-year-old was charged with driving under the influence after a Breathalyzer showed his BAC was .19, more than double the legal limit, according to TMZ Sports.

The video showed a car badly damaged after hitting a tree, though Garretson claimed someone else was involved in the accident.

"A chick hit me," he said.

The officer eventually had him undergo sobriety tests, which he failed.

Garretson refused to go to the hospital despite "swelling on his head and blood on his arms and legs," according to ABC15.

