Saquon Barkley on Daniel Jones' Critics: 'Wait Until He Wins 2 Super Bowls'

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

The New York Giants were criticized when they selected Daniel Jones with the No. 6 overall pick in April's NFL draft, but he has a major defender in running back Saquon Barkley.

"Everyone has something to say and right now people are saying it was an awful pick,” Barkley said of Jones on Saturday, per Matt Lombardo of NJ.com. "But, when he wait 'til he wins two Super Bowls, they’ll be saying 'what a great pick!'"

Jones was already likely going to spend his career being compared to Eli Manning, who has been the Giants starting quarterback for most of the last 15 years. Although he has been up and down in recent years, he will remain a fan favorite after leading the team to two Super Bowls.

It seems Barkley has now set that as the bar for the rookie quarterback to accomplish.

Meanwhile, this prediction is more than just a random guess. Last season's Rookie of the Year has been impressed by what he has seen from Jones in workouts so far.

"Daniel Jones went crazy in practice yesterday," Barkley said. "He had himself a day. I believe in him."

Manning will still likely go into Week 1 as the Giants starter, but Jones will have a chance to eventually take over as the team's starting quarterback. If everything goes well, he and Barkley will spend a long time together in the backfield as they try to get back into postseason contention.

Hopefully, he is able to gain some fan support well before bringing home two titles.