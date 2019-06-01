NASCAR at Pocono 2019 Qualifying Results: William Byron Takes 3rd Pole of Season

Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images

William Byron will break from the pole position in Sunday's Pocono 400 after posting the best time during single-run qualifying Saturday at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pennsylvania.

Kyle Busch also earned a place on the front row for the 14th race of the 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season. Clint Bowyer and Erik Jones will break from Row 2 at the Tricky Triangle.

Byron picks up his third pole of the 2019 campaign, tying Kevin Harvick for the series lead.

Here's a look at the top 10 starters for Sunday's race (via NASCAR.com):

1. William Byron (24)

2. Kyle Busch (18)

3. Clint Bowyer (14)

4. Erik Jones (20)

5. Brad Keselowski (2)

6. Denny Hamlin (11)

7. Kyle Larson (42)

8. Jimmie Johnson (48)

9. Daniel Suarez (41)

10. Austin Dillon (3)

Byron's task now becomes trying to translate one of his front-row qualifying sessions—he's also started second three times—into his first win of the campaign.

The 2017 NASCAR Xfinity Series champion hasn't finished better than sixth in any race, which is why he's 15th in the standings despite the qualifying success, with results of 21st (Daytona 500) and ninth (Coca-Cola 600) after his first two poles.

Martin Truex Jr., a Row 10 starter, is the defending champion in the spring race at Pocono and also emerged victorious in last weekend's Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The 30-year-old New Jersey native is hopeful his past success at this week's track, including two wins and 10 top-10 finishes in 26 career starts, leads to another strong showing.

"But places that we've had success before, it seems to translate a little bit and I think a lot of that is just driver confidence and understanding the race track and team kind of understanding it as well," Truex told reporters Friday. "Hopefully we have the right approach. It's going to be a tough weekend."

Busch was listed as the race favorite (5-2 odds, per Vegas Insider) before qualifying.

The Pocono 400 green flag is scheduled to wave Sunday at 2 p.m. ET on Fox Sports 1.