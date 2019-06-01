Scottie Pippen Adds 5-Year-Old Girl to Lawsuit over Damages to Mansion

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen amended a lawsuit filed in 2018 against comedian Lindsay Glazer and husband Jacob Woloshin to include alleged actions by the couple's now 5-year-old daughter.

On Friday, Minyvonne Burke of NBC News reported Pippen alleges the young girl, who was 4 at the time, defaced "certain elements of the property" with markers and crayons as part of more than $109,000 in total damages caused while the family was renting his home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The lawsuit states the former NBA player agreed to rent the property to Glazer and Woloshin for $30,000 a month after he put it up for sale as long as they kept it in "top show condition," but he said their stay led to a multitude of issues, per Burke.

Pippen alleged the couple let their dog and cat "urinate throughout the home, thereby causing permanent stains and unsanitary conditions," allowed mold to grow on the patio furniture and caused other damages while failing to pay for rent and utilities on time, according to the lawsuit.

Glazer released a statement to NBC News through spokesperson James Judge.

"Who would have ever thought that Dennis Rodman would be strengthening relations with North Korea, and Scottie 'no tippin' Pippen would be the crazy one suing little girls?" she said.

Meanwhile, Pippen's attorney, Jason Giller, told NBC News his client was forced to repair the damage, clean the entire house and replace its built-in movie theater.

"While the damages sought is clearly not limited to the damage caused by minors and pets, which alone were material, this is not a laughing matter and causing six-figure damage to someone else's house is both morally and legally wrong," Giller said.

Pippen's amended lawsuit seeks payment from Glazer and Woloshin for damages, legal fees and other costs.