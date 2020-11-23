Jaguars' Josh Allen Reportedly Avoided Long-Term Knee Injury vs. Steelers

John Raoux/Associated Press

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Josh Allen will reportedly miss games but avoided a long-term knee injury in Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported an initial diagnosis did not show a "serious" injury.

Allen was the seventh overall pick by the Jags in the 2019 NFL draft after being named the 2018 SEC Defensive Player of the Year at Kentucky. He recorded 44 total tackles, 10.5 sacks and two forced fumbles during a strong rookie season.

The 23-year-old edge-rusher suffered a wrist injury during high school, which he told Chase Goodbread of NFL.com in February 2019 "still bothers him some to this day." He remained mostly durable at UK, however, appearing in 39 games across his last three years of college ball.

Allen dealt with a minor knee bruise during organized team activities (OTAs) last May but went on to play all 16 games as a rookie.

Ultimately, Jacksonville has pegged Allen as a key defensive building block, and that isn't going to change, regardless of the extent of the setback. Any type of long-term absence could slow his development at the NFL level, though the Jags can afford to be patient at 1-9.