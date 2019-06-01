Ex-Sevilla, Arsenal, Atletico Madrid Winger Jose Antonio Reyes Dies at Age 35

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Former Sevilla, Atletico Madrid and Arsenal winger Jose Antonio Reyes has died in a car collision at the age of 35.

Reyes grew up as a youth in Sevilla's academy and made his professional debut for the club, who confirmed his death on Saturday.

Despite his age, Reyes continued as a player and finished the 2018-19 season with Segunda Division side Extremadura. He finished his La Liga career with Espanyol in 2017 after spending five years with Sevilla in a second stint with his boyhood club.

Having joined Arsenal midway through the 2003-04 season, Reyes is perhaps best known to international audiences for playing his role in that Invincibles season, during which the Gunners went unbeaten for 49 games.

He quickly captured the attention of Premier League audiences and was one of the division's best wide men during his time in England. He also won the 2005 FA Cup and was part of the Arsenal team that finished as UEFA Champions League runners-up to Barcelona in 2006.

Journalists posted tributes to Reyes after news of his death:

While he was successful in England, Reyes also won three consecutive UEFA Europa League titles with Sevilla between 2014 and 2016. That's in addition to the two Europa League winners' medals he earned while with Atletico.

Per Transfermarkt, he made 242 appearances for Sevilla (two stints), 154 appearances for Atleti and 110 appearances for Arsenal, three clubs of great stature and a testament to his talent.

Reyes spent one season on loan from Arsenal at Real Madrid, not to mention he was also on the books at Benfica, Cordoba and Chinese club Xinjiang Tianshan Leopard.

Andy Hall and Rob Train of AS recalled that former Sevilla boss Joaquin Caparros once referred to Reyes as "the most talented player I have coached."