Mexico vs. Bahrain: 2019 Toulon Tournament Live Stream, Schedule and Prediction

FRANCK PENNANT/Getty Images

Mexico will face Bahrain in their opening match of the 2019 Toulon Tournament and will have eyes on the top prize after they finished runners-up to England last year.

Group C will be the last of this year's pools to get under way in France, and Mexico go up against The Red in their opening match of the competition hoping to get off to a winning start.

The timing of the 2019 FIFA Under-20 World Cup in Poland means El Tri are one of numerous teams that have seen their squads weakened, however.

Mexico will still be favourites to beat Asian representatives Bahrain, but their first match of the competition may not be the walkover one might expect of the 2018 silver medallists.

Date: Monday, June 3

Time: 6 p.m. BST/1 p.m. ET

Venue: Stade de Lattre-de-Tassigny, Aubagne

Live Stream: beIN Sports Connect (U.S.)

Preview

Most teams competing in this year's Toulon Tournament are using under-22 squads as opposed to the traditional under-21s, and Mexico under-23 coach Jaime Lozano is the man responsible for his side's selection.

Lozano was appointed to the role in December and picked to lead an assortment of youngsters whose ages range from their teens up to 22, with numerous stars already boasting experience in Liga MX:

Santos Laguna forward Eduard Aguirre, 20, was top scorer at last year's Toulon Tournament with seven goals, and he'll hope to get Mexico back into the final 12 months on with another prolific tally.

Bahrain will also be wary of Guadalajara striker Ronaldo Cisneros, 22, who scored eight times in 10 appearances for Mexico's under-20 team.

One face Bahrain will be happy not to encounter, however, is that of Diego Lainez. The Mexican prodigy, 19, moved to Real Betis from Club America in January but is young enough to play a role in his country's Under-20 World Cup campaign and will be absent as a result.

Lainez will be a big miss for Lozano's side after he took such a grip on last year's run to second in France:

Bahrain, on the other hand, are not competing in the Under-20 World Cup and are thus at full strength for their first fixture of the tournament.

They'll be hopeful of capitalising on Mexico's recent misery, too, after El Tri's final warm-up fixture ended with a 5-1 defeat against the Netherlands on Friday, per ESPN FC's Tom Marshall:

The Central American side should still have enough talent to take three points in their opener—even with an assorted squad—but it may not be the walkover one might expect at first glance.

Prediction: Mexico 2-0 Bahrain