NBA Finals 2019: Warriors vs. Raptors Game 2 Vegas Odds, Prop Bets, Predictions

Gregory Shamus/Associated Press

Is it possible the Toronto Raptors could dethrone the Golden State Warriors and win their first NBA championship in franchise history? After Game 1 of the NBA Finals, it's easier to envision that happening.

It was a close opening game, but Toronto built a 10-point halftime lead and never allowed Golden State to lead in the second half in a 118-109 victory. Now, the Raptors will look to extend their series advantage to 2-0 with another game on their home court on Sunday night.

That will be a challenge for Toronto, though, as Golden State's current core has become one of the best dynasties in NBA history.

Here's a look at the odds for Game 2, as well as some other bets to make on this year's NBA Finals.

Game 2 Spread (via Caesars): Raptors -2

Toronto won Game 1 by nine points. It's quite possible Game 2 will be even closer as Golden State looks to avoid a 2-0 deficit.

While the Raptors have proved they can play the Warriors competitively—and beat them—it's likely Golden State will bounce back with a Game 2 victory.

The Warriors have won the NBA Finals three of the last four years, and the one time they lost was a seven-game series, so they're going to make this series close.

If betting on Game 2, take Golden State, especially with the two points as an underdog.

Prediction: Warriors +2

Game 2 Over/Under (via Caesars): 215 points

After the Raptors and Warriors combined for 227 points in Game 1, both teams showed this series could quickly turn into a high-scoring, back-and-forth affair.

Consider this: Toronto scored 118 points with Kawhi Leonard scoring only 23 points on 5-for-14 shooting. The star forward should bounce back and have a much bigger performance in Game 2.

On the other side, Warriors forward Draymond Green scored only 10 points and shot 2-for-9 from the field. He could also shoot more efficiently and put up a bigger scoring total in Game 2.

With so many elite players in this series who can put up points in bunches, the second game of the Finals should easily clear the 215-point mark.



Prediction: Over

Series Length (via Oddschecker)

Four Games: 28-1

Five Games: 3-1

Six Games: 13-8

Seven Games: 8-5

It's hard to imagine the Raptors sweeping the defending champions, so betting on this series to only go four games is not a smart move. And while either team could win just one game in the Finals, that also seems unlikely.

The past two years, the Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers in five and four games, respectively. But the Raptors are a more well-rounded team that is hungry for postseason success, so they should win at least one more game in this series, if not more.

While either Golden State or Toronto could claim this year's championship, it's not going to happen before each team wins at least two games. Bet on this one to go six or seven, most likely the latter.

Prediction: Seven games

Finals MVP (via Oddschecker)

Stephen Curry 10-11

Kawhi Leonard 9-4

Pascal Siakam 9-1

Draymond Green 11-1

Kevin Durant 20-1

Whether you bet on Curry or Leonard to win Finals MVP depends on which team you think is going to win the series. They're the two best players here, especially with Kevin Durant out until at least Game 3 or Game 4 due to a right calf strain.

Leonard didn't get off to the best start in the series, but he's the top player in Toronto's lineup and should find ways to shoot more efficiently in future games.

However, it's more likely Golden State bounces back and wins its third championship in four years, and Curry should be a big reason for that happening. He scored a game-high 34 points in the opening game, and that was only the beginning of what should be a huge series for the point guard.

Plus, it's his turn to win Finals MVP after Andre Iguodala won it in 2015 and Durant won it the last two years. Curry has been too big a part of Golden State's recent success to not win this award once.

Prediction: Stephen Curry