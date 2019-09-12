Buccaneers' Devin White Ruled out vs. Panthers After Suffering Knee Injury

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White has been ruled out for the remainder of Thursday night's game against the Carolina Panthers after suffering a knee injury during the first quarter, according to Buccaneers writer Scott Smith.



Tampa Bay selected White with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft, making him one of the faces of the defense for years to come. He recorded four tackles against the San Francisco 49ers in his NFL debut in Week 1.

White was a consensus All-American and the Dick Butkus Award winner as the nation’s best linebacker during the 2018 campaign at LSU. He finished his final collegiate season with 123 total tackles, three sacks, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

His sideline-to-sideline speed stands out, which helps him chase down plays and contribute in pass coverage. He can also explode through holes in the line to create pressure on quarterbacks or stuff running plays.

Look for Tampa Bay to rely on the combination of Kevin Minter and Jack Cichy to fill in at inside linebacker while White is sidelined.

They can keep the team afloat in the meantime, which is important because the Buccaneers will surely value White’s long-term health when deciding when he is ready to return.