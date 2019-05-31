Chris Jericho: More Stars 'Can't Wait' to Leave WWE After Jon Moxley Interview

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Jon Moxley's explosive appearance on Chris Jericho's podcast seems to have opened the floodgates for other WWE stars to silently voice their displeasure with the company's creative vision.

Per ESPN.com's Marc Raimondi, Jericho has heard from some of his former WWE colleagues since Moxley's interview dropped Wednesday.

"I have heard from a lot of people who are working there saying, 'I can't wait to do my version in X amount of months,'" he said.

Moxley, who worked in WWE under the ring name Dean Ambrose, said on Talk is Jericho that one of the last straws with the company for him was last November when Vince McMahon had him do a vignette about the "smelly" and "disgusting" fans in Los Angeles:

"I remember leaning on a road case and just feeling actual exhaustion. Just like emotional, physical, mental exhaustion. Not so much because of that day, but because of six of years of this. Six years of having to go into this man's office, this old man, and trying to explain to him why wearing a surgical mask is a stupid idea, why carrying a little red wagon to the ring is a stupid idea, why maiming a mannequin in the ring is a stupid idea. I was done."

Moxley also bashed McMahon's decision to use Roman Reigns' real-life leukemia diagnosis as part of a storyline to get heat: "I cut the promo, and as soon as that line left my mouth, I went, 'Oh my God, I can't believe I just said that.'"

Following Moxley's comments, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Cageside Seats' Tommy Messano) noted there are "way more" WWE stars than anyone has been made aware of who are unhappy with the company.

After finishing up his contract with WWE in April, Moxley debuted for All Elite Wrestling at Double or Nothing last Saturday after Jericho defeated Kenny Omega in the main event by attacking both men.