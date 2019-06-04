0 of 10

Harry How/Getty Images

It's the fourth quarter, you're down two touchdowns and the defense has shut down your ground attack. Which quarterback-wide receiver tandems do you trust to carry your team to victory?

That's what we set out to answer while ranking the NFL's top 10 QB-WR duos going into the 2019 season.

Although individual performances matter, we have to look at the rapport between the signal-callers and their wideouts. What have they done lately? Are there signs of improvement or decline in recent seasons? How long has the connection been productive?

Even though we emphasized forward-looking projections, new combinations such as Baker Mayfield-to-Odell Beckham Jr. and Derek Carr-to-Antonio Brown aren't included. Both tandems should fare well, but we can't assume that without any prior regular-season history. (Sorry, Oakland Raiders fans, but Pro Bowl action doesn't count.)

Lastly, the tandems below only include starting quarterbacks and No. 1 wide receivers based on targets. Lead wideouts typically match up against top cornerbacks and double-teams, which increases the difficulty of their assignments, whereas No. 2 options often face one-on-one coverage and less pressure to produce on a weekly basis.

According to the parameters laid out above, take a look at the top-10 quarterback-wideout duos throughout the NFL.