Colts QB Chad Kelly Suspended 2 Games for Violating NFL Conduct Policy

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Chad Kelly received a two-game suspension from the NFL on Friday for a violation of the league's personal conduct policy.

Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk provided the update, noting the punishment is related to a misdemeanor guilty plea after Kelly was arrested on a trespassing charge in October.

Noelle Phillips and Ryan O'Halloran of the Denver Post reported the police affidavit said the quarterback "randomly entered a couple's home and was beaten by the homeowner with a vacuum-cleaner tube."

Kelly entered the house, sat down next to a woman on the couch and was "mumbling incoherently," according to the affidavit.

He was released by the Denver Broncos following his arrest. He signed with the Colts on May 20.

The 25-year-old Buffalo native was dismissed by the Clemson Tigers in April 2014 for "conduct detrimental to the team." After a stop at East Mississippi Community College, he finished his collegiate career with the Ole Miss Rebels.

Kelly suffered a torn ACL in November 2016, which played a role in him falling until the final pick of the 2017 NFL draft when he was selected as that year's Mr. Irrelevant by the Broncos.

He didn't attempt a regular-season pass during his time in Denver.

Kelly said Wednesday he'd returned home to Buffalo and was living in his parents' basement before getting another chance from the Colts.

"I have had multiple shakeups, but you know what, one thing is I am going to keep on bouncing back," he told reporters. "Whether it's yesterday, tomorrow, whatever the future might hold, but I am going to hit it straight on."

He'll compete with Jacoby Brissett and Phillip Walker during training camp and the preseason for the backup role behind Andrew Luck. Kelly and Walker could be battling for one spot on the 53-man roster with Brissett being the favorite to serve as the top reserve.