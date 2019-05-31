Myles Garrett Bought New iPhone for Man at Apple Store Who Couldn't Afford It

Megan ArmstrongCorrespondent IIMay 31, 2019

CINCINNATI, OH - NOVEMBER 25: Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates a victory after the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on November 25, 2018 in Cincinnati, Ohio. The Browns defeated the Bengals 35-20. (Photo by John Grieshop/Getty Images)
John Grieshop/Getty Images

Myles Garrett is putting his NFL rookie contract to good use.

The Cleveland Browns star defensive end came across a man named JJ Remmy in an Ohio Apple store Wednesday. Remmy was trying to trade in his non-functioning iPhone for a working one but couldn't afford the $116 bill attached to the transaction. 

"I had no cash," Remmy wrote on Facebook Thursday, according to Cleveland's NBC affiliate WKYC. "Spent the rest of my money getting my title for my car. So at this point, I'm like well I'm screwed [because] nobody is gonna let me borrow that much.

"Well I'm getting ready to leave and MYLES GARRETT LOOKS AT ME AND SAYS I'LL PAY YOUR BALANCE. I literally almost broke down man." 

Garrett was drafted by Cleveland with the No. 1 overall selection in 2017 and has made his presence known since. On the field, the 23-year-old accumulated 20.5 sacks across 27 games. Last season was his best yet as he sacked opposing quarterbacks 13.5 times.

Heading into 2019, Garrett assured Nick Shook of the Browns' official website that he plans to "crush" the franchise's all-time single-season sack record of 14 held by Reggie Camp. While the Pro Bowler has given us no reason to doubt his ability to rewrite record books, his act of kindness is one for the books regardless.

Related

    Colts QB Chad Kelly Suspended

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Colts QB Chad Kelly Suspended

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Myles Garrett Pays Off Browns Fan's IPhone Bill

    Cleveland Browns logo
    Cleveland Browns

    Myles Garrett Pays Off Browns Fan's IPhone Bill

    WKYC
    via WKYC

    Who Is Ready to Emerge at Linebacker for the Browns?

    Cleveland Browns logo
    Cleveland Browns

    Who Is Ready to Emerge at Linebacker for the Browns?

    Clevelandbrowns
    via Clevelandbrowns

    Landry Likely to Sit Out Minicamp

    Cleveland Browns logo
    Cleveland Browns

    Landry Likely to Sit Out Minicamp

    cleveland.com
    via cleveland.com