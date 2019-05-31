Brock Lesnar to Cash in Money in the Bank Contract vs. Seth Rollins on WWE Raw

FAYEZ NURELDINE/Getty Images

Paul Heyman announced Friday that Brock Lesnar will cash in the Money in the Bank contract on Monday's episode of Raw.

Heyman revealed the plan on Twitter and noted that Lesnar intends to use the contract for a Universal Championship match against Seth Rollins:

Lesnar was confronted by both Rollins and WWE champion Kofi Kingston on the most recent edition of Raw, but he opted against announcing when and where he would cash in.

While Lesnar and Heyman seemed poised to announce their Money in the Bank intentions, The Beast left the ring instead after learning that he had an entire year to use the contract.

The normally serious Lesnar has been downright jovial since winning Money in the Bank in surprising fashion. Rather than brooding behind the fast-talking Heyman, Lesnar has taken center stage and become meme-worthy by turning his briefcase into a boombox.

The "Brock Party" may not last much longer if Lesnar does cash in on Monday, although it is far from guaranteed that he will actually go through with it.

For starters, Rollins already has a Universal Championship match scheduled against Baron Corbin for WWE Super ShowDown in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Friday. If Rollins drops the title to Lesnar, then the match would become a heel vs. heel bout between Lesnar and Corbin, or perhaps a Triple Threat involving Corbin, Lesnar and Rollins.

There would be more intrigue involved with having Lesnar keep the contract since his part-time schedule would allow him to return at virtually any time and cash in at an unexpected moment.

Since Raw has been struggling to maintain solid ratings as of late, announcing that Lesnar is going to cash in on Monday may be nothing more than a ratings ploy that would help WWE increase viewership, while also maintaining the possibility of a cash in at some other point down the line.

If WWE does decide to go through with a WrestleMania rematch between Lesnar and Rollins on Raw, though, it will mark his first match on WWE's flagship show since 2002, which is reason enough for fans to tune in.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).