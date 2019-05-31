Buccaneers' Ndamukong Suh: Negative Reputation in NFL 'Irrelevant in My Life'

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMay 31, 2019

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JANUARY 28: Ndamukong Suh #93 of the Los Angeles Rams talks to the media during Super Bowl LIII Opening Night at State Farm Arena on January 28, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Ndamukong Suh's reputation around the NFL is far from stellar, but the new Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle doesn't seem to be bothered by what people think of him. 

Per ESPN.com's Jenna Laine, Suh said anyone who questions his character is "irrelevant" in his life and propositioned those people to spend time getting to know who he really is:

"I think when you look at people in general, you've got to get to know them, you've got to have face time with them, you've got to be able to have the opportunity to interact with them. Before you pass judgment on somebody, always take the time to get to know them, meet them, have coffee with them, whatever it may be and then be able to go from there."

       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Suh Says He Brings an Aggressive, Intense Force to Tampa

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    Suh Says He Brings an Aggressive, Intense Force to Tampa

    Michael David Smith
    via ProFootballTalk

    Every Team's Breakout Star of OTAs

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    Every Team's Breakout Star of OTAs

    Maurice Moton
    via Bleacher Report

    Stars Up Next to Get PAID 🤑

    Who's in-line for a big contract extension?

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Stars Up Next to Get PAID 🤑

    Who's in-line for a big contract extension?

    Brent Sobleski
    via Bleacher Report

    How the NFL Can Avoid a Lockout Next Year

    Two words: Contract. Security.

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    How the NFL Can Avoid a Lockout Next Year

    Two words: Contract. Security.

    Mike Freeman
    via Bleacher Report