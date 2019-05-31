Buccaneers' Ndamukong Suh: Negative Reputation in NFL 'Irrelevant in My Life'

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Ndamukong Suh's reputation around the NFL is far from stellar, but the new Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle doesn't seem to be bothered by what people think of him.

Per ESPN.com's Jenna Laine, Suh said anyone who questions his character is "irrelevant" in his life and propositioned those people to spend time getting to know who he really is:

"I think when you look at people in general, you've got to get to know them, you've got to have face time with them, you've got to be able to have the opportunity to interact with them. Before you pass judgment on somebody, always take the time to get to know them, meet them, have coffee with them, whatever it may be and then be able to go from there."

