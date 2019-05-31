Jon Moxley Reaction, Sasha Banks Update, AEW Double or Nothing in WWE Roundup

Marc Pfitzenreuter/Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

WWE's Reported Reaction to Moxley's Interview

After new All Elite Wrestling star Jon Moxley appeared on Talk Is Jericho with Chris Jericho this week in a tell-all interview, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio reported WWE's reaction to his comments.

According to Meltzer (h/t Marc Middleton of WrestlingInc.com), WWE felt there was "nothing they could do" since Moxley is "one of those guys that you can't make happy."

Moxley discussed his decision to leave WWE on Talk Is Jericho and noted that the creative process played the biggest role in his exit.

Moxley, who was Dean Ambrose with WWE, took issue with the manner in which he was booked and specifically talked about his frustration with the promos he was given after turning heel late last year.

Moxley also discussed the time WWE had him take a bump for Nia Jax after it became aware that he intended to leave the company. Moxley was also scheduled to face Jax in a match at a live event, but the match never happened.

In the interview, Moxley said having him bump for Jax was WWE's way of burying him. Meltzer reported that WWE thought better of going forward with it since the company felt it would have made Moxley a "martyr" to fans on the way out.

Even so, Moxley received a huge reaction when he surprisingly debuted after the main event of AEW's Double or Nothing last week, and he is now positioned to be one of the company's top stars.

Banks Reportedly Met with Vince McMahon

Amid her hiatus from WWE, four-time Raw Women's champion Sasha Banks reportedly met with WWE chairman Vince McMahon recently.

According to Meltzer (h/t Daniel Yanofsky of WrestlingInc.com), Banks and McMahon met on May 23. Meltzer noted that things have "gotten better" between the two sides and added that she could return to action during the summer.

Banks has not been seen on WWE programming since WrestleMania 35 in April when she and Bayley dropped the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships to The IIconics.

It has since been reported that Sasha was blindsided by the booking decision and attempted to quit WWE after WrestleMania.

The Boss remains under contract with WWE, and since she can't work for other companies during her contract, returning to WWE may be the only way for her to resume wrestling in the near future.

Now would be an ideal time for her to come back on Raw since Becky Lynch is holding the Raw Women's Championship, and a rivalry between Lynch and a heel Banks would hearken back to their entertaining feud from NXT.

Banks is one of the best all-around talents WWE has ever had in its women's division, and if she does come back at some point in the coming weeks or months, it figures to provide a huge boost to the product as a whole.

Double or Nothing's Reported Buy Rate

AEW's Double or Nothing pay-per-view reportedly generated a strong buy rate last week after selling out the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

According to Meltzer (h/t Middleton), it is estimated that Double or Nothing did 98,000 buys. Those buys are split fairly evenly between traditional pay-per-view and the B/R Live streaming service.

At 98,000 buys, Double or Nothing easily beat out All In, which did 55,000 buys last year. All In was essentially the precursor to Double or Nothing, as it was promoted by Cody and The Young Bucks prior to the official formation of AEW.

Meltzer added that if Double or Nothing does 1,000 replay buys, it will surpass any non-WWE or WCW pay-per-view in wrestling history in terms of buys.

Double or Nothing has generated no shortage of buzz due to its action-packed card and the surprise debut of Moxley after the main event between Jericho and Kenny Omega.

AEW's next big show entitled All Out is scheduled for Aug. 31, and it will look to build on the success Double or Nothing has achieved.

