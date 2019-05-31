Antonio Conte Will Demand 'Courtesy and Respect' as Inter Milan Manager

IAN KINGTON/Getty Images

New Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte has said "courtesy and respect" will be key values during his tenure at the club, and explained the Nerazzurri's ambition and history were reasons why he chose the project.

The former Juventus and Chelsea boss finally completed his long-awaited move to the Italian fashion capital on Friday:

Conte did an interview with the club's official YouTube channel (h/t Football Italia) after he was officially introduced:

"My first impressions have been positive. For me, it's a new experience, a new chapter in my life, a new challenge. This is what I live for and I'm really excited to begin this new chapter.

"I would like to thank the president for his wonderful words. Through my work, I'll try to repay all of the trust that the club and directors have placed in me.

"What struck me was the clear aims of the project, the professionalism, the ambition, the club's history – this is a top club, one of the best in Italy and throughout the world – and the desire that the owners have to bring Inter back to where it belongs. [...]

"We need to have the same ambition, the same hunger, the same determination, the same enthusiasm to bring Inter back to winning ways, back to where it deserves to be.

"I constantly like using two words to ensure that the message is very clear and simple: courtesy and respect. I show courtesy and respect and demand courtesy and respect at the same time.

"I think these are two key words if you want to build something important in general and always have respect for the different roles."

The 49-year-old will start his new job with massive expectations after finding tremendous success with Juventus and Chelsea. He guided the Bianconeri to three straight titles between 2011 and 2014, their first since they were relegated to Serie B as part of the Calciopoli scandal.

After a spell with the Italian national team, he joined Chelsea, winning the Premier League title in his first season. While the Blues only finished fifth the following year―a result that led to his departure―his spell in England was still an impressive one:

He patiently waited for the right move during the past season, and after it became clear Massimiliano Allegri would leave Juventus this summer, he was linked to his old club. Sport Mediaset, La Stampa and La Repubblica all reported on the news, per Football Italia.

Instead, he has reunited with Giuseppe Marotta in the Italian fashion capital. Marotta and Conte were seen as the two driving forces behind Juventus' rise back to the top of Italian football. 'Beppe' left Turin last year.

By joining Juventus' biggest rivals, Conte will add a ton of pressure and excitement to the Derby d'Italia, one of the biggest rivalry matches in Serie A. A large section of Juventus fans are already calling for his star in the club stadium to be removed:

Before he became Juventus coach, he was a star midfielder and captain for the Bianconeri, winning five Serie A titles and the UEFA Champions League. Managers have moved from Turin to Milan in the past, but the hatred between the two clubs has grown significantly since Calciopoli:

In all likelihood, Conte will not see much courtesy and respect when he returns to the Allianz Stadium for the first time.