Antonio Conte Discusses Romelu Lukaku, Mauro Icardi Transfer Rumours

New Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte has denied reports the Nerazzurri have already met with Manchester United forward Romelu Lukaku, and he also hasn't addressed Mauro Icardi's future with the Argentinian yet.

Conte spoke to BBC World Service (h/t Football Italia) after he was officially announced as the new Inter manager, and he was asked about the speculation linking the club to Lukaku. He said:

"For sure we have a plan and we'll try to improve the team, but it's also very important to have a great will and great ambition.

"It's not true [Inter met Lukaku] but I repeat at this moment, there's a sporting director to talk about this and answer questions about the transfer market.

"Now we're very focused to take the first step and start working together. Every situation we'll see, and we'll make the best decision with the club.

On Icardi, he kept his comments brief when asked if they have talked already: "No, no, absolutely not. I've only just started to breathe the Inter atmosphere. I now have to go with my hands and feet into this new challenge."

The former Juventus and Chelsea manager had long been linked to the Nerazzurri, and the news finally became official on Friday:

As his appointment has seemed a formality for some time, there has already been plenty of speculation regarding his next move in the transfer market.

According to the Independent's Miguel Delaney, Inter have agreed to make a play for Lukaku:

The Belgium international had an up-and-down season for United, scoring 12 goals in the Premier League. He had little service to work with under former manager Jose Mourinho, and both his play and output improved when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took charge.

The 26-year-old has been linked with an exit for much of the season, and in April, he opened the door to a Serie A switch. He told Sky Italia's Lords of Football (h/t Goal's James Westwood) it would be a dream to play in Italy: "Playing in Serie A is a dream, it would be really a dream. I hope to be able to play sooner or later, even if at the moment I am focused on the United."

Icardi's future also is in question after a controversy-filled 2018-19 campaign. Per Football Italia, the Inter ultra fans addressed the issues―which included a falling out after he lost his captaincy―and stated they no longer want him to be part of the team.

His wife and agent Wanda Nara remains adamant he wants to stay in Milan for at least one more season, however, per TyC Sports (h/t Football Italia): "He has two years left on his contract. His intention is to stay with Inter for at least another season."

The former Sampdoria man has been Inter's top attacking weapon for several seasons, although he only scored 11 Serie A goals in the 2018-19 campaign.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio of Sky Sport (h/t Jack Otway of the Daily Express), United are interested in the 26-year-old, and a swap deal involving Lukaku is a possibility.