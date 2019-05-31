Jurgen Klopp Says Roberto Firmino Is 'Ready' for UCL Final

ANTHONY DEVLIN/Getty Images

Roberto Firmino has recovered from a groin injury and is ready to play some part in Liverpool's match against Tottenham Hotspur in the 2019 UEFA Champions League final on Saturday.

Manager Jurgen Klopp confirmed Firmino is fit enough to feature, but he wouldn't reveal whether the Brazil international will start at Madrid's Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, per Goal's Jamie Smith: "Yes, he's ready. He's fit and he has trained. He should be fine. ... If he will start? I'll only tell you if Poch gives away his full team!"

Firmino has been taking part in training ahead of Saturday, and Ian Doyle of the Liverpool Echo noted how the 27-year-old appears to be over his injury:

Firmino's potential inclusion is bad news for Tottenham since the former Hoffenheim forward scored in both games between the two in Premier League. His goals helped the Reds earn a 2-1 win in each fixture.

Having Firmino in the starting XI also adds the flair to make fellow forwards Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah more effective. Firmino's subtle movement, vision and technique lend greater fluidity to the way Liverpool go forward in search of goals.

While he's ostensibly a No. 9, Firmino's penchant for dropping off the front makes him closer to a No. 10. He's essentially the closest thing Liverpool have to a natural playmaker between the midfield and forward lines.

In this role, Firmino compares favourably to Spurs' creative fulcrum Christian Eriksen:

Liverpool are a stronger attacking force with Firmino in the lineup, even though Divock Origi has contributed clutch goals in the Brazilian's absence. Origi bagged a brace when Liverpool overcame a 3-0 deficit against Barcelona in the semi-final second leg at Anfield.

It makes sense for Klopp to keep his cards close to his chest about whether Firmino will start ahead of Origi. Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has a similar dilemma regarding star striker Harry Kane.

Spurs' attacking talisman has said he feels "good and ready" to play in Madrid, per BBC Sport. Yet restoring Kane to the lineup would possibly mean breaking up the prolific duo of Heung-Min Son and Lucas Moura.

Whichever recovering centre-forward makes a bigger impact in the Spanish capital will likely decide this final.