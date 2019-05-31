Packers Coach Matt LaFleur Tore Achilles Playing Basketball; Will Have Surgery

Morry Gash/Associated Press

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur suffered a torn Achilles on Wednesday while playing basketball.

According to NFL.com's Michael Silver, LaFleur will undergo surgery Sunday and plans to coach from a cart during OTAs.

LaFleur was hired by Green Bay this offseason after spending 2018 as the offensive coordinator of the Tennessee Titans.

Green Bay parted ways with longtime head coach Mike McCarthy last season after a 4-7-1 start and ended up finishing the season 6-9-1. That marked the first time the Packers had missed the playoffs in consecutive seasons since 2005 and 2006.

Prior to serving as the play-caller for Tennessee last season, LaFleur was the Los Angeles Rams' offensive coordinator in 2017. Although head coach Sean McVay called the plays that season, LaFleur helped L.A. lead the NFL in scoring.

LaFleur was also a quarterbacks coach for the Washington Redskins and Atlanta Falcons, as well as the University of Notre Dame.

The 39-year-old LaFleur is looking to help the Packers turn things around in 2019 as he attempts to take advantage of the remaining peak years of quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

LaFleur will be tasked with turning around a team that finished only third in the NFC North last season and ranked 14th in scoring offense and 22nd in scoring defense.