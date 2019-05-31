AEW: What You Need to Know About Fyter Fest

AEW

With its stellar inaugural event at Double or Nothing in Las Vegas now in the books, AEW turns the page to its second show: Fyter Fest.

After the shocking unveiling of Jon Moxley as a full-time AEW wrestler at the conclusion of Double or Nothing, we'll finally get to see his in-ring debut with the brand on June 29 in Daytona Beach, Florida. We'll also see more familiar faces from DoN as well as a few exciting newcomers not as familiar to the casual fan.

Here's how you can watch Fyter Fest, as well as a breakdown of the four announced matches that have potential to steal the show.

Where and How to Watch

AEW

Fyter Fest will be held at Ocean Center in Daytona Beach on Saturday, June 29. It will be available to stream via pay-per-view on B/R Live. Pricing and start time of the event is yet to be announced, but check back later for updates as they come.

Four announced matches:

Jon Moxley vs. Joey Janela

The Elite (Kenny Omega, Young Bucks) vs. The Lucha Brothers and a partner yet to be announced (six-man tag match)

Cody vs. Darby Allin

Jebailey vs. Michael Nakazawa (Hardcore match)

Match Breakdown

Jon Moxley vs. Joey Janela

Guys fighting after one stole a cigarette from the other's mouth really tells you how hardcore these two are.

Moxley made his AEW debut at Double or Nothing in stunning fashion, confronting Chris Jericho at the very end of the show to announce his presence as a face of the new promotion. Known as Dean Ambrose during his time with WWE, Moxley discussed his frustration with creative toward the end of his run there on the Talk is Jericho podcast.

"I remember leaning on a road case and just feeling actual exhaustion. Just like emotional, physical, mental exhaustion. Not so much because of that day, but because of six of years of this. Six years of having to go into this man's office, this old man, and trying to explain to him why wearing a surgical mask is a stupid idea, why carrying a little red wagon to the ring is a stupid idea, why maiming a mannequin in the ring is a stupid idea. I was done."

Now at AEW, Moxley is free to do with his character as he pleases. The result? A throwback to his independent circuit days as a wrestler willing to put his body on the line at all costs. Put him up against a wrestler like Janela who is also known for deathmatches and we could be in for a gripping, albeit bloody, showdown.

The Elite vs. The Lucha Brothers and TBD

The Young Bucks and Lucha Brothers continue one of the hottest rivalries in wrestling at the moment with the help of Elite member Kenny Omega and a partner for the Lucha Brothers yet to be announced. The original plan for their partner was Pac, but that got nixed as creative differences between him and AEW continue.

The Elite, a faction created by Omega and the Young Bucks three years ago in New Japan Pro Wrestling, come together in the ring for the first time under the AEW umbrella. If the tag match between the Young Bucks and Lucha Brothers at Double or Nothing is any indication, we're in for another spectacle of athleticism at Fyter Fest.

Cody vs. Darby Allin

Cody put on the most emotional match of the night at Double or Nothing, defeating brother Dustin in a match so bloody it was almost hard to watch until the storytelling pulled us right back into it.

The vice president of the company helped set the stage for AEW and will likely continue to do so against newcomer Darby Allin, an unfamiliar face to casual wrestling fans but a competitor with one of the highest pain tolerances in the world. In the words of Vice, Allin has a "predilection for self-destruction." Expect him to showcase that in the most high-profile match of his short career.

Jebailey vs. Michael Nakazawa

Nakazawa introduced himself to the AEW audience with his trademark baby oil during the Casino Battle Royale at Double or Nothing. Yes, you read that right.

He's taking on Jebailey, who isn't actually a wrestler. He's the administrator of CEO, a fighting game convention that co-produced an event for NJPW where Jebailey met Omega and other members of AEW's brass. There, Jebailey defeated Nakazawa in his first-ever match. Now, Nakazawa will look for revenge in a hardcore match where all weapons are allowed. Although this might not be a wrestling clinic, it should at the very least be entertaining.