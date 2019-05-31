Mauro Icardi's Wife and Agent Says He Wants 'At Least Another Season' at Inter

MIGUEL MEDINA/Getty Images

Wanda Nara, the wife and agent of Inter Milan striker Mauro Icardi, has said the player wishes to spend "at least another season" with the club amid rumours he could be heading for the exit this summer.

Icardi endured his worst season at the San Siro to date and spent a portion of the campaign sidelined by the club amid allegations of a falling out with former manager Luciano Spalletti.

However, Nara told TyC Sports (h/t Football Italia) her husband's intent is to remain in Milan: "He has two years left on his contract. His intention is to stay with Inter for at least another season."

But the Nerazzurri may not be as eager to continue following the controversy that's unfolded in recent months. Icardi, 26, scored a total of 17 goals in 37 appearances this season, his lowest return since the 2015-16 campaign.

On top of a lower production rate this term, contract talks got in the way and eventually led to Icardi being dropped for six Serie A games in February and March. Luciano Spalletti, who was coach at the time, called it "humiliating" that Inter had to negotiate with their own captain to play for the team.

Nevertheless, Spalletti steered the Milan giants to fourth in Serie A and into next season's UEFA Champions League, though sportswriter Siavoush Fallahi attributed none of that to Icardi:

Former Juventus coach Antonio Conte has since been appointed to the Inter helm and is said to want rid of Icardi as one of his first orders of business, per Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t AS).

Icardi joined Inter from Sampdoria in 2013 and has scored 124 goals in 214 appearances for the club. The Argentina international rose to the captaincy and established a hero's following in Milan, but his future now looks less certain.

Andrew Cesare Richardson of ESPN FC wrote Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku is a top priority for Conte, potentially as a replacement for Icardi should he be sold.

BBC Sport's Simon Stone provided some context on Conte's interest in the player:

Icardi has scored only two league goals in 2019 and appears to have lost the backing among some Inter supporters, not to mention the new manager appears open to a sale.

Nara's comments suggest Icardi is eager to remain in Milan and assert himself as one of Inter's leaders, but it could prove too little, too late.