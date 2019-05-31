Tom Werner Says Jurgen Klopp Leadership Critical, Can Stay 'As Long as He Likes'

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Liverpool chairman Tom Werner has said Jurgen Klopp's leadership is critical to the club, and he hopes to see the manager remain at Anfield "for as long as he likes."

The Reds are preparing to face Tottenham Hotspur in Saturday's UEFA Champions League final, and Werner told James Pearce of the Liverpool Echo of the importance of Klopp's impact at the club:

"Our philosophy is rooted in the belief that when there is an atmosphere where people are empowered to work together as a team, great things can happen.

"Obviously, it starts with Jurgen and his outstanding leadership. That's critical to everything that we've achieved this year."

Werner—an investor in Fenway Sports Group, which owns the club—went on to list some of those behind the scenes who have also helped transform Liverpool in recent years. Those names include sporting director Michael Edwards and assistant coach Pep Lijnders, who returned to Anfield in 2018 after a spell managing NEC in the Netherlands.

Klopp, 51, has long held a reputation for thinking outside the norms of management, and training analyst Simon Austin praised the German's methods that rely on the strength of his entire staff:

The former Borussia Dortmund coach has a contract at Liverpool until the summer of 2022 and recently led the club to a runners-up Premier League finish. Ahead of Klopp's second successive Champions League final, Werner suggested the Reds would happily extend his deal again:

"We don't really want to discuss his situation publicly, especially so close to the final. But I think you know that we think the world of him. We have already extended his contract once.

"All I can say is that it's obviously important that he stays for as long as he likes. We believe that he's committed to Liverpool."

The boss has rejuvenated Liverpool since taking over, and it is now a club big players want to sign for. One of those, £75 million signing Virgil van Dijk, recently spoke to TalkSport's Laura Woods regarding the respect he holds for his manager:

Saturday's meeting with Spurs will be Klopp's third European final since he arrived at Anfield in October 2015. Liverpool lost to Sevilla in the UEFA Europa League final at the end of his first season, and Real Madrid dominated the Merseysiders to lift their third successive Champions League in 2018.

That record is one aspect of his career Klopp hopes to improve, and he'll look to finally clinch Europe's greatest club prize at the third attempt, via Goal:

Fortunately for both parties, sportswriter Raphael Honigstein indicated in February that Klopp is also pleased with the current partnership and wishes to remain, per Oliver Bond of Anfield HQ:

Werner went on to tell Pearce that FSG has "no intention of selling" and want to keep alive this era of success with Klopp rather than cash in while stock is valuable.

A Champions League triumph at the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid would be Klopp's greatest achievement to date, and Werner suggests Liverpool are keen to extend their partnership for as long as possible.