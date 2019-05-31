4 Ways to Make Roman Reigns Exciting Again After Dull Comeback to WWE

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

When Roman Reigns reappeared on our televisions to announce his leukemia was in remission in February, it was a beautiful, heartfelt moment. The fans, for all their varied complaints on the Reigns character, were fully supportive of Joe Anoa'i.

And then, because Dean Ambrose's contract was running out and because it was a guaranteed babyface reaction, WWE broke narrative continuity and reunited The Shield. At the time, it was a questionable decision but a great one in hindsight.

We weren't sure we would see Reigns in a ring again, let alone with his two real-life friends. Every Shield appearance reinforced that under the right creative guidance and with the right storyline, Reigns was a great main event wrestler.

Then Ambrose's contract ran out, and he left the company, while Seth Rollins won the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 35. And Reigns has spent the last several weeks in an interminable holding pattern, engaged in feuds with little emotional heat, and for petty stakes.

WWE has taken a massive reservoir of goodwill and drained it. The current reaction to Reigns is hardly a vicious booing—it's a positive reaction. But it's muted and more tepid than it ought to be.

Here are four ways to improve The Big Dog, before the crowd reaction slides back into negative territory.