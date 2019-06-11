Roman Reigns Turning Heel and 5 Booking Decisions WWE Will Never Make

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

Few avenues in professional wrestling are off limits. This is a weekly show that has no off-season. In order to keep it fresh, most stories can change on a whim.

WWE has not been around for decades by playing it safe. Just in these past few months, the company has made history by pushing far outside the confines of typical top talent. Women main evented WrestleMania. Kofi Kingston won the WWE Championship.

In simpler moves, Shane McMahon and Kevin Owens have turned heel. Stars like Buddy Murphy and Cedric Alexander moved on from 205 Live. New stars like Lacey Evans and Lars Sullivan have stepped into major roles quickly.

From a massive cultural change to a simple change in character of personality, WWE can take massive swerves on any given week for the sake of sparking audience and media investment.

Despite this, there are some key booking moves that WWE has always and will always avoid. Whether it is because of the status of the performer or the potential effect it would have long term, even some of the most tantalizing ideas may not be possible.

Five key booking decisions stand out among the pack as ideas that fans might crave with no real potential for them to come to reality.