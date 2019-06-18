WWE Blows Chance to Properly Hype Stomping Grounds and More Raw Fallout

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

The Wild Card Rule continues to dominate WWE. The June 17 edition of Monday Night Raw was as much about SmackDown Live stars as Raw stars. With WWE Stomping Grounds days away, this go-home show gave fans a preview of Sunday's action.

Baron Corbin promised to reveal the special guest referee for his match on Sunday by the end of the night, but Seth Rollins repeatedly thwarted his efforts by attacking anyone who considered the offer. It all amounted to nothing by the end of the night.

In a packed Fatal 5-Way match, Ricochet emerged victorious with the biggest win of his WWE career. Now set to face Samoa Joe at Stomping Grounds, The One and Only has something to prove as the spotlight focuses on him.

The New Day made a surprise appearance on Raw to take another shot at their major rivals in Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. The trio intentionally made a mockery of the Wild Card Rule, narrowing the lines between brands even more.

AJ Styles didn't officially return to action, but he did make an impact by pushing Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. As he slowly returns to action, he may just be the key to The Good Brothers finding success again.

These moments defined a night attempting to building up Sunday's big show, but they seemed more focused on an uncertain future for the brand.