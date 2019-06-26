Repetitive Match Format Another Fail and More WWE SmackDown Fallout

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

WWE should be on top of the world. Loaded with genuine talent and driven by decades of history, the company should be riding high. This is why it is so disconcerting how desperate each show feels.

The June 25 edition of SmackDown Live attempted to refocus after Stomping Grounds. With promised matches like Kofi Kingston vs. Dolph Ziggler and Bayley vs. Nikki Cross with major stakes, the blue brand should have delivered.

However, a few key elements have been holding the show back. More than anything else, the company seems unable to figure out how to evolve. A change in match format meant to spark up interest has been largely derided.

Storylines including the alliance of Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens fall apart week to week. No one seems to be able to figure out how to keep any focus.

Most egregious of all, this massive roster feels more limited than it has in years. The same few stars continue to get the spotlight such that the return of a star like Shinsuke Nakamura is an afterthought as many likely forgot he was still signed.

These are the takeaways from another SmackDown that showed WWE is still scrambling to figure out how to keep focused and utilize an all-star roster.