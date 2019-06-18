WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from June 18

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

In the final edition of SmackDown Live before WWE Stomping Grounds, this June 18 episode promised confrontation, and it set the stage for massive action to come.

Dolph Ziggler got his chance to fight Xavier Woods, who cost him his last WWE Championship opportunity at Super ShowDown. While not many matches were promised for the night, this had the opportunity to be a showstealer.

Alexa Bliss invited Bayley to A Moment of Bliss just days before their title clash. The SmackDown women's champion may be on top of the world, but The Goddess has played masterful mind games. She had one last chance to play The Hugger.

Following up on his attack of Shane McMahon, Roman Reigns returned to his brand, unaware of the threat that hanged over his head. Boy Wonder was certain to look for retribution alongside Drew McIntyre.

Everyone was looking to make an impact, and Stomping Grounds needed the hype. However, no one was holding their breath with bated anticipation for what WWE could deliver.