WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from June 4

Credit: WWE.com

The June 4 edition of SmackDown Live was never going to be about wrestling. With WWE Super ShowDown just three days away, this was a night of final statements.

Goldberg was set to make his first-ever appearance on SmackDown to address The Undertaker. With so little time spent building their main event match, this needed to be a big moment.

Shane McMahon also wanted to make his final remarks to Roman Reigns, calling out The Big Dog one last time before they fight.

Even Lars Sullivan got in on the final statement, promising his first-ever interview in a WWE ring to address The Lucha House Party.

While all these segments were promised, actual matches were at a premium. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn sounded like a main event contest, but it was hard to tell how much time they would actually get with Dolph Ziggler looming in the background.

This week's SmackDown had serious ground to cover for Super ShowDown with so little hype behind Friday's event, but few expected it to succeed.