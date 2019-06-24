WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from June 24

0 of 10

Credit: WWE.com

Following up on WWE Stomping Grounds, a night that largely lived up to lackluster hype, Monday Night Raw promised major fallout to the event in the form of a triple main event.

First, coming off a victory over Drew McIntyre, Roman Reigns was forced to battle both The Scottish Psychopath and Shane McMahon in a handicap match. The odds were stacked against The Big Dog again in this long-standing rivalry.

In the second major match of the night, AJ Styles returned to action by challenging the newly crowned United States champion Ricochet in a non-title match. This potential dream match had an opportunity to blow everyone away.

Finally, coming off pay-per-view victories, Kofi Kingston and Sami Zayn went to war once again in a non-title singles match. While The Critic of the Critics has yet to be able to defeat the WWE champion, he had more momentum this time around than ever before.

Stomping Grounds also committed to the pairing of Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch as the power couple of WWE after The Man made sure The Architect was not cheated out of the WWE Championship. The show was set to open with the two addressing the situation.

While most will forget Stomping Grounds long term, this was the night for WWE to quickly right the direction of the brand, looking forward toward WWE Extreme Rules rather than back.