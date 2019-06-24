WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from June 24June 25, 2019
WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from June 24
Following up on WWE Stomping Grounds, a night that largely lived up to lackluster hype, Monday Night Raw promised major fallout to the event in the form of a triple main event.
First, coming off a victory over Drew McIntyre, Roman Reigns was forced to battle both The Scottish Psychopath and Shane McMahon in a handicap match. The odds were stacked against The Big Dog again in this long-standing rivalry.
In the second major match of the night, AJ Styles returned to action by challenging the newly crowned United States champion Ricochet in a non-title match. This potential dream match had an opportunity to blow everyone away.
Finally, coming off pay-per-view victories, Kofi Kingston and Sami Zayn went to war once again in a non-title singles match. While The Critic of the Critics has yet to be able to defeat the WWE champion, he had more momentum this time around than ever before.
Stomping Grounds also committed to the pairing of Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch as the power couple of WWE after The Man made sure The Architect was not cheated out of the WWE Championship. The show was set to open with the two addressing the situation.
While most will forget Stomping Grounds long term, this was the night for WWE to quickly right the direction of the brand, looking forward toward WWE Extreme Rules rather than back.
Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans Challenge Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch
Rollins talked about his victory on Sunday before Lynch interrupted to remind him that she saved the WWE champion. Baron Corbin attempted a sneak attack with Lacey Evans, but The Man and The Beastslayer fought them off.
The heels then challenged the faces to a match at Extreme Rules, a winners-take-all mixed tag match for the Universal Championship and Raw Women's Championship. Rollins and Lynch accepted as long as their challengers understood this is their last shot at the titles.
Grade
B-
Analysis
This felt like the only natural progression after Sunday even if it leads to a lackluster title match at Extreme Rules. Lynch and Rollins work well off each other, and it will be interesting to see what they can do in the ring together.
It will be a shame to sit through three more weeks though of Evans and Corbin in title contention despite losing every opportunity they have gotten.
The Revival, Daniel Bryan and Rowan vs. The Usos and The New Day (Elimination)
Daniel Bryan was on a roll until The Revival took exception to his arrogance. Dash Wilder caught him with an uppercut to set up Xavier Woods to steal a roll up. Woods then dived right into the Shatter Machine for the second elimination.
While the Raw tag team champions looked to stay in control in the final tag pairing, The Usos outmaneuvered them. Jey Uso stole a tag then caught Scott Dawson with a diving splash off Wilder's back to take the win.
Results
Usos and New Day def. Revival, Bryan and Rowan by pinfall
Grade
B+
Analysis
The inclusion of the SmackDown tag teams felt unnecessary, but it allowed WWE to state this was a special moment as both tag team champions were on the same team. It also allowed WWE to stop the action for a commercial break after the first two eliminations.
What made this work was great work from both The Usos and The Revival. They had a fantastic sprint after the "restart". These teams continue to prove they deserve more of a spotlight.
Miz TV Sets Up Drake Maverick's Redemption; 24/7 Champion R-Truth vs. Maverick
The Miz announced that the 24/7 rule would be suspended until the end of his interview with R-Truth and Carmella. Drake Maverick refused to sit back, challenging the 24/7 champions to a match.
Everyone else on the roster was banned from ringside for this rematch. The match didn't last long as the champion connected with a flatliner to retain his championship. Raw stars chased Truth out of the ring and to the back.
Left alone in the ring, Maverick was speechless while the crowd taunted the former champion.
Results
Truth def. Maverick by pinfall to retain the 24/7 Championship
Grade
B
Analysis
This was a strong segment from Truth and Maverick, who continue to deliver in spades. However, it was a shame that they couldn't have a real match together. They deserved a chance to show what they can do especially the 205 Live general manager.
Still, it is hard to complain about an angle that has been so consistently entertaining. Hopefully, Maverick comes up with a strategy to get his true love back and maybe his wife as well.
Roman Reigns vs. Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre
It was announced beforehand that this handicap match would not have tags as both men were allowed to compete at the same time. The Big Dog came out strong at first, but he was completely overwhelmed in a matter of minutes.
McIntyre hit a Claymore then Shane connected with a Spear. After a second Claymore, the two set The Big Dog up to take a Coast to Coast, but The Undertaker appeared to save Reigns and send the heels running up the ramp.
Results
Reigns vs. Shane and McIntyre goes to a no contest
Grade
C-
Analysis
While it was the right move to have Reigns completely overwhelmed in this match rather than having him overcome the odds, it made no sense to have The Deadman save him. Taker is barely in shape for his regular Saudi Arabia appearances, let alone regular appearances in WWE again.
Anyone else would have benefited from this spot more than Taker. The A-Lister was set up for this spot. Many stars are barely used and would have gotten a huge pop saving Reigns. Instead, WWE adds another old man to this story.
Braun Strowman vs. Bobby Lashley (Tug of War)
After showing off their strength backstage, Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley looked ready and focused in this tug of war. The All Mighty looked in complete control at first, but The Monster Among Men revealed he was playing possum before easily pulling Lashley right over the line.
Afterward, Lashley attacked Strowman with strikes and forearms then injured him using the rope, leaving Strowman in pain despite his victory.
Results
Strowman def. Lashley by pulling him across the line
Grade
D
Analysis
This remains a distinct waste of both men. They are strong, so WWE has to show just how strong they are. They have no chemistry together, and the games only work to kill what little heat they have together.
The two would need to have a spectacular match at Extreme Rules to salvage this entire rivalry.
The Viking Raiders vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson
Charly Caruso interviewed AJ Styles, who quickly got distracted by Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson partying with No Way Jose and the conga line. He told them to get focused rather than remaining complacent.
While they brought their most hard-hitting offense to a match with The Viking Raiders, Erik and Ivar were too much for The Good Brothers. The Raiders hit The Viking Experience for the win while The Phenomenal One looked on disappointed backstage.
Results
Viking Raiders def. Gallows and Anderson by pinfall
Grade
C+
Analysis
While this story has potential to help The Good Brothers return to a featured role, it has not led to great matches yet. The veteran tag team could have a strong match with Erik and Ivar given time, but the two got no time in what ultimately amounted to a squash.
Quietly, due to a month of non-use, Viking Raiders have remained undefeated without any hype. They feel like an afterthought when they should be feuding for the tag titles.
R-Truth Escapes as a Nine-Time 24/7 Champion
Before Mojo Rawley vs. Heath Slater could start, Truth ran back into the ring to get caught with a neckbreaker from Slater for the first title change. Slater could not escape the masses before Truth snuck in with a pin to take the title back.
Cedric Alexander caught the champ with a Lumbar Check to take the championship, but he ran into a One Percenter from EC3 to become champion. Carmella stole the title from The Top One Percent's grasp, and the distraction allowed Truth to roll up EC3 and steal back the title.
Results
Slater def. Truth; Truth def. Slater; Alexander def. Truth; EC3 def. Alexander; Truth def. EC3 to become the new 24/7 champion
Grade
B
Analysis
This was a bit much, but it was an inevitable segment for the 24/7 Championship. Once again, it was entertaining, but it was a shame certain stars did not get a chance to genuinely stand out.
Slater, Alexander and EC3 never really got a chance to do anything as their wins mostly served to increase Truth's title reign number. He is being fast tracked to the most title reigns with a single championships in WWE history, taking down Raven's 27 Hardcore Championship reigns.
Kofi Kingston vs. Sami Zayn; Kofi Kingston vs. Kevin Owens
Zayn and Kevin Owens interrupted Kofi's interview, questioning if the WWE champion could win on his own. He proved he could by taking down The Critic of the Critics by reversing a Blue Thunder Bomb into a roll up.
KO challenged the New Day leader to defeat him too, and Kofi accepted. The champion proved himself again by surviving The Prizefighter, sending him into the barricade to win by count out. To put an exclamation mark on it all, Kofi laid out both men with a diving plancha.
As Kofi celebrated on his way up the ramp, an enraged Samoa Joe laid out the champion. He brutalized him before hitting a uranage then locking in the Coquina Clutch.
Results
Kofi def. Zayn by pinfall; Kofi def. KO by count out
Grade
B-
Analysis
These two matches were another problematic attempts to boost Kofi's status by shoving KO and Zayn down. Just a day after defeating Woods and Big E clean, they lose back-to-back matches. This was not necessary for either side.
Luckily, it ended strong as Kofi got an exciting rival again. While Joe is far from the most credible heel due to his frequent losses as of late, he is a monster who will deliver big time in the spotlight. He and Kofi can be great together.
Alexa Bliss vs. Naomi; Bliss and Nikki Cross vs. Natalya and Naomi
After a disagreement backstage as Natalya and Naomi tried to convince Nikki Cross to lose Alexa Bliss, The Goddess fought Naomi. Bliss won thanks to a distraction from Cross with a DDT. Afterward, The Goddess kept attacking Naomi until Natalya made the save.
An impromptu tag match was booked on the spot. The Twisted Sister managed to catch Natalya with a swinging neckbreaker after a blind tag from Bliss, which allowed The Goddess to steal the pinfall.
Results
Bliss def. Naomi by pinfall; Bliss and Cross def. Naomi and Natalya by pinfall
Grade
C+
Analysis
This felt disjointed as it would have made more sense to just book the tag team match from the start. To make sure one continuous match was shown through each segment though, it was split up. Naomi suffered the most from this taking two losses to a dysfunctional heel alliance.
Bliss and Cross remain an interesting pairing, but it feels more likely than ever that Bliss will turn on Cross as she has every other partner. If she does, it will waste the whole angle.
Ricochet vs. AJ Styles
Before Ricochet and Styles could get going, Gallows and Anderson came out, and The Phenomenal One stopped the match and told them to leave.
The contest that followed was an athletic showcase from two of the best in the business. While The One and Only pushed Styles to his limit, the former WWE champion was still too much for the younger star. Styles ducked a 630 splash and landed a Phenomenal Forearm for the win.
Results
Styles def. Ricochet by pinfall
Grade
A-
Analysis
Forgiving the awkward start to the match, this was a strong main event. Ricochet and Styles got time to deliver with no interruptions, and they absolutely delivered. That said, they have better in them.
It was obvious that The Phenomenal One was a bit rusty after all his time off. Ricochet let him take it slow. With Styles taking the win, the company can build to a rematch where the two can go all out on a major stage.
What mattered most was Ricochet getting that spotlight. He was treated like an absolute stars in this spot even if he isn't quite ready to defeat Styles clean yet.