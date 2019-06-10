WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from June 10

0 of 10

Credit: WWE.com

Heralded as a WrestleMania-equivalent event, WWE Super ShowDown has come and gone, setting up Monday Night Raw to pick up the pieces.

Seth Rollins fended off a Money in the Bank cash-in from an overconfident Brock Lesnar with the help of a steel chair, leaving fans once more to wonder when The Beast Incarnate will truly cash in his contract.

Shane McMahon pulled off an improbable upset with the help of Drew McIntyre, pinning Roman Reigns after a Claymore. While retribution was certain, Raw promised more frustrating celebration from Shane-O-Mac.

The Usos and The Revival also continued their battle for dominance of Raw. While Jimmy and Jey pulled out the win Friday, both teams were given a shot at Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder this week. All three teams had a chance to walk out with the Raw Tag Team Championships.

While none of the women were allowed to wrestle in the event in Saudi Arabia, WWE Stomping Grounds approaches with Becky Lynch set to battle Lacey Evans again. Both women were looking to get a leg up Monday.

This week's show was important for executing on the fallout from Friday. Many had a chance to keep up their momentum with another major WWE show less than two weeks away.