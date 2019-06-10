WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from June 10

WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from June 10June 11, 2019
Heralded as a WrestleMania-equivalent event, WWE Super ShowDown has come and gone, setting up Monday Night Raw to pick up the pieces.
Seth Rollins fended off a Money in the Bank cash-in from an overconfident Brock Lesnar with the help of a steel chair, leaving fans once more to wonder when The Beast Incarnate will truly cash in his contract.
Shane McMahon pulled off an improbable upset with the help of Drew McIntyre, pinning Roman Reigns after a Claymore. While retribution was certain, Raw promised more frustrating celebration from Shane-O-Mac.
The Usos and The Revival also continued their battle for dominance of Raw. While Jimmy and Jey pulled out the win Friday, both teams were given a shot at Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder this week. All three teams had a chance to walk out with the Raw Tag Team Championships.
While none of the women were allowed to wrestle in the event in Saudi Arabia, WWE Stomping Grounds approaches with Becky Lynch set to battle Lacey Evans again. Both women were looking to get a leg up Monday.
This week's show was important for executing on the fallout from Friday. Many had a chance to keep up their momentum with another major WWE show less than two weeks away.
Sami Zayn Gives His Support to Baron Corbin Against Seth Rollins
After a recap of his successful defense against Baron Corbin and attack on Lesnar, The Beastslayer talked up how ready he was to fight The Beast again. The Lone Wolf interrupted to announce that he would get a rematch with Rollins at Stomping Grounds with a special guest referee of his choice.
Sami Zayn arrived to put his hat in the ring for the role of referee. After The Architect threatened Zayn, Kevin Owens came out to defend his best friend, setting up a main event clash between KO and Rollins for later.
Grade
C
Analysis
The typical lazy opening segment of Raw does not get better with time. While The Beastslayer is a solid promo, it felt entirely unnecessary for him to open the show. It does not help that he and Corbin have so little chemistry working off each other.
The Lone Wolf can get a crowd worked up, but he will not be taken seriously with Lesnar lurking in the background. Adding Zayn and Owens to the mix only emphasizes how few top villains there are on both brands to contend with the WWE universal champion.
Lars Sullivan vs. The Lucha House Party (Elimination Handicap Match)
Lars Sullivan dismantled The Lucha House Party in retaliation for their beatdown at Super ShowDown. He pinned Kalisto after The Freak Accident. He eliminated Lince Dorado with a running sit-out powerbomb.
Finally, after doing extra damage by planting Kalisto on the steel steps, he finished off Gran Metalik with a diving splash.
Results
Sullivan def. Lucha House Party by pinfall, last eliminating Metalik
Grade
D-
Analysis
This was an impressive showing from The Freak. However, Kalisto, Dorado and Metalik deserved better than this. They were treated worse than local competitors brought in just to get squashed.
These luchadors are far better than their main-roster treatment, yet they have been marginalized repeatedly for the sake of larger competition. If they aren't exclusively working 205 Live for the rest of the year, the trio better get a tag team title run for their work.
The Miz, Braun Strowman and Ricochet vs. Samoa Joe, Bobby Lashley and Cesaro
On Miz TV, The Miz questioned Samoa Joe on his heinous actions against Rey Mysterio last week. The United States champion just laughed at the replay. Joe wanted to address the future and his next challenger, which brought out multiple stars.
Braun Strowman challenged the champion before Bobby Lashley followed him out. Ricochet wanted his own shot before Cesaro punched him in the mouth. This started a brawl that turned quickly into a six-man tag team match.
The babyfaces dominated throughout until The Samoan Submission Specialist ran up the ramp at just the threat of The Monster Among Men. After Lashley and Strowman were both taken down, Cesaro was left alone to take a Skull Crushing Finale into a 630 splash for the loss.
Results
Ricochet, Miz and Strowman def. Cesaro, Joe and Lashley by pinfall
Grade
B+
Analysis
This was a fun surprise set up for a match that allowed everyone to shine. The talking was mostly kept to a minimum with the action speaking for itself. Talented wrestlers all were promoted as legitimate challengers to the US champion.
Joe vs. any of these competitors would help elevate the prestige of the title. While the long-term story is Joe vs. Strowman, it would make sense to start with The One and Only. He would benefit massively from this spotlight and be well suited to bringing the best out of the champion.
Becky Lynch and Bayley vs. Lacey Evans and Alexa Bliss (w/ Nikki Cross)
Michael Cole interviewed Evans and Lynch, who traded jabs that devolved into frustrated insults. The two promised to finish this in the ring later. Alexa Bliss talked Nikki Cross into standing at ringside in her tag team match.
The resilient babyfaces refused to stay down in this match. However, after Evans threw Cross into Lynch, Evans hit the Woman's Right on The Man. She connected with one on Bayley to set up Twisted Bliss.
The Hugger got her knees up to block The Goddess, but she was not ready for The Lady, who hit a third Woman's Right to take the win for the heels.
Results
Evans and Bliss def. Lynch and Bayley by pinfall
Grade
B
Analysis
After last week's sloppy showing against Charlotte Flair, Evans rebounded in a big way in this tag team match. She was the ring general of the contest, driving the action, and it made her look like a truly dangerous challenger to The Irish Lass Kicker.
It was disappointed to see both Bliss and Cross marginalized here. Their story continues to be one of the best Raw has despite a limited spotlight with Bliss' focus divided.
Paul Heyman Announces Brock Lesnar Is Done Announcing His Cash-In
Paul Heyman denounced the actions of Rollins. In retaliation, he stated he and Lesnar were done announcing when The Beast would cash in Money in the Bank. The Advocate guaranteed that his client would be WWE universal champion again when he wanted to be.
Grade
C+
Analysis
Heyman has been talking in circles for years now, and it makes even his better work feel stale. Few can match his energy, but this promo could have had the same effect as a backstage interview after Super ShowDown.
The Beast has left WWE for a while, but WWE will treat every week like a potential opportunity for Lesnar to cash in. It is a story that works, but no one will buy it most weeks.
WWE Women's Champion The IIconics vs. Local Competitors
The IIconics gave local competitors a chance at the longest reigning women's tag team champions in WWE history. It was hardly a competition as Peyton Royce and Billie Royce hit their tag team finisher for the win.
Results
IIconics def. local competitors by pinfall to retain the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships
Grade
D+
Analysis
It's a funny angle that Kay and Royce continue to stand as champions with barely two title defenses to their name. However, the story has ruined the momentum the women's tag team division once had. Everyone is just letting them get away with it.
The Kabuki Warriors disappeared from TV inexplicably after their name was announced, and the two are the only team actually interested in the titles. What happened to all the other women fighting to get into the Elimination Chamber just for the opportunity to be crowned as champion?
Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre Celebrate Their Victory over Roman Reigns
Shane and McIntyre celebrated Boy Wonder's big victory over Reigns with champagne. The Scottish Psychopath promised to make The Big Dog completely unrecognizable when he was done beating him down at Stomping Grounds.
The heels then invited The Revival to celebrate with them though told them they could only join the party fully if they win the Raw Tag Team Championships.
Grade
D
Analysis
This was a boring segment led by two heels spouting overwritten lines with no punch. If Reigns had gotten involved, it would have at least given the crowd something to get excited about, but even that didn't happen.
This segment felt just as ineffective as all of Shane's heel run outside of his matches with Miz.
Raw Tag Team Champions Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder vs. The Revival vs. The Usos
Ryder and Hawkins refused to be called a Cinderella story in a pre-match interview. However, the chaos of this match was too much for the champions. Jey looked poised to take this for his team with a series of superkicks.
However, after hitting a splash, Dawson snuck in and stole the win as Wilder held Jey back from breaking up the pinfall.
Results
Revival def. Hawkins and Ryder and The Usos by pinfall
Grade
B+
Analysis
While this was an ignominious end to what could have been a special title run, the final match of Hawkins and Ryder's title run was strong from bell to bell. The champions did all they could with the limited spotlight they were given.
It makes sense though to put the titles back on Revival. The two men are the gold standard for tag team wrestling alongside The Usos on Raw, and this feud can finally turn in a positive direction with real stakes.
The Firefly Fun House Shows You Can Eat Your Friends
Bray Wyatt wanted to have fun on The Firefly Fun House, but Mercy the Buzzard and Ramblin' Rabbit got into an argument. Wyatt threatened to bring out The Fiend, which calmed them down.
Rabbit was then allowed to speak his mind; however, as he threatened to expose the secrets of The Fun House, Wyatt stopped him. He then smashed his friend with a hammer and offered a brand new spread for fans to buy, made from Ramblin' Rabbit.
Grade
A
Analysis
As always, The Firefly Fun House is the best part of Raw. The disturbing show would be good if it was completely separate from the wrestling product. To this point, it has been with weekly nonsensical videos that have no through line.
At this point, Wyatt should step back in the ring again soon, and it will be interesting to see how he can translate all this madness to his in-ring work. Ramblin' Rabbit could use a few weeks away from The Eater of Worlds.
Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens (Special Guest Outside Referee: Sami Zayn)
Zayn frequently distracted both the referee John Cone and the WWE universal champion to allow his best friend to dominate throughout. The Underdog from The Underground eventually stopped Cone from making a three count.
This set off The Architect, who put his hands on Zayn. The outside referee called for the disqualification to give KO the win.
Corbin tried to take advantage after the bell, but The Beastslayer got a steel chair and took out his frustration on Zayn with a steel chair as The Lone Wolf retreated up the ramp. Rollins finished it with a Stomp with Corbin looking on.
Results
Owens def. Rollins by disqualification
Grade
C
Analysis
This was barely a match with Zayn so heavily involved. Both KO and Zayn have completely reverted back to the roles they had before their injuries, and it has left them both barely credible as top heels. Owens and Zayn can't even pull off a lopsided victory without a DQ.
While the crowd is clearly invested in an aggressive Rollins as champion, his matches are suffering at the moment from the booking. If the focus of his second match with Corbin is the special guest referee, it will be a long, boring title defense.