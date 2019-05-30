Blues' Oskar Sundqvist Suspended for Game 3 After Boarding Bruins' Matt Grzelcyk

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

St. Louis Blues center Oskar Sundqvist has been suspended for Game 3 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final after boarding Boston Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk in Game 2.

Sundqvist's hit caused Grzelcyk to suffer a concussion. He will remain in the protocol until he receives clearance by NHL doctors.

Sundqvist was given a two-minute penalty during the game and had a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Thursday.

"I don't think that's a hit we want in our game," Bruins center David Backes told reporters.

Sundqvist recorded 14 goals and 17 assists during the regular season and four goals and five assists during the playoffs. The Blues have outscored opponents by eight goals with Sundqvist on the ice during these playoffs.

Grzelcyk had three goals and 15 assists during the regular season. He's matched that goal total in the playoffs while also adding four assists.