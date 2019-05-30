Blues' Oskar Sundqvist Suspended for Game 3 After Boarding Bruins' Matt Grzelcyk

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMay 31, 2019

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 27: Oskar Sundqvist #70 of the St. Louis Blues is escorted to the penalty box after being called for a cross-checking penalty against the Boston Bruins during the second period in Game One of the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Final at TD Garden on May 27, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

St. Louis Blues center Oskar Sundqvist has been suspended for Game 3 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final after boarding Boston Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk in Game 2.

Sundqvist's hit caused Grzelcyk to suffer a concussion. He will remain in the protocol until he receives clearance by NHL doctors.

Sundqvist was given a two-minute penalty during the game and had a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Thursday.

"I don't think that's a hit we want in our game," Bruins center David Backes told reporters.

Sundqvist recorded 14 goals and 17 assists during the regular season and four goals and five assists during the playoffs. The Blues have outscored opponents by eight goals with Sundqvist on the ice during these playoffs.

Grzelcyk had three goals and 15 assists during the regular season. He's matched that goal total in the playoffs while also adding four assists.

