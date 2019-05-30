Tiger Woods' Ex-Coach Hank Haney Suspended from Radio After Insensitive Remarks

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMay 30, 2019

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - JANUARY 24: Hank Haney on the SiriusXM Town Hall at the PGA Merchandise Show on January 24, 2019 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Gerardo Mora/Getty Images for SiriusXM)
Gerardo Mora/Getty Images

Hank Haney, who was Tiger Woods' former coach and is a current analyst for SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio channel, was suspended from the radio station for racist and sexist comments. 

The PGA Tour and SiriusXM released a joint statement that also included an apology and acceptance of the punishment from Haney:

Haney was asked who he believes will win the U.S. Women's Open on his radio show and said, "I'm gonna predict a Korean," per Tom Ley of Deadspin. "I couldn’t name you like, uh, six players on the LPGA tour. Nah, maybe I could. Well, I'd go with Li, if I didn't have to name a first name, I'd get a bunch of 'em right."

Sean Zak of Golf.com pointed out Haney didn’t exactly offer a heartfelt apology on air in the aftermath of his comments: 

The longtime instructor then released a longer statement and apology on his Twitter page:

"This morning I made some comments about women’s professional golf and its players that were insensitive and that I regret. In an effort to make a point about the overwhelming success of Korean players on the tour I offended people and I am sorry. I have the highest respect for the women who have worked so hard to reach the pinnacle of their sport and I never meant to take away from their abilities and accomplishments. I’ve worked in this game with men and women players from many different cultures and I look forward to continuing to do so."

Michelle Wie called Haney out for his racism and sexism:

Haney is best known for serving as Woods' swing coach, but he has been a golf instructor since the 1980s.

Related

    Live Leaderboard: the Memorial Tournament

    Golf logo
    Golf

    Live Leaderboard: the Memorial Tournament

    PGA.com
    via PGA.com

    Jordan Spieth Keeps Getting Closer and Closer

    Golf logo
    Golf

    Jordan Spieth Keeps Getting Closer and Closer

    Bob Harig
    via ESPN.com

    Woods Makes Birdies Late, Shoots 70 at Memorial

    Golf logo
    Golf

    Woods Makes Birdies Late, Shoots 70 at Memorial

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Mickelson Says He's Using Two Drivers at Memorial

    Golf logo
    Golf

    Mickelson Says He's Using Two Drivers at Memorial

    Golf Channel
    via Golf Channel