Tiger Woods' Ex-Coach Hank Haney Suspended from Radio After Insensitive Remarks

Tiger Woods' Ex-Coach Hank Haney Suspended from Radio After Insensitive RemarksMay 30, 2019
Hank Haney, who was Tiger Woods' former coach and is a current analyst for SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio channel, was suspended from the radio station for racist and sexist comments.
The PGA Tour and SiriusXM released a joint statement that also included an apology and acceptance of the punishment from Haney:
Haney was asked who he believes will win the U.S. Women's Open on his radio show and said, "I'm gonna predict a Korean," per Tom Ley of Deadspin. "I couldn’t name you like, uh, six players on the LPGA tour. Nah, maybe I could. Well, I'd go with Li, if I didn't have to name a first name, I'd get a bunch of 'em right."
Sean Zak of Golf.com pointed out Haney didn’t exactly offer a heartfelt apology on air in the aftermath of his comments:
Hank Haney on the radio right now: "I'm getting blown up a bit..." "I can't remember what I said..." "I guess people are taking this as racially insensitive." "So I'm gonna apologize right now if I offended people." "I guess I said something that made people feel bad."
The longtime instructor then released a longer statement and apology on his Twitter page:
"This morning I made some comments about women’s professional golf and its players that were insensitive and that I regret. In an effort to make a point about the overwhelming success of Korean players on the tour I offended people and I am sorry. I have the highest respect for the women who have worked so hard to reach the pinnacle of their sport and I never meant to take away from their abilities and accomplishments. I’ve worked in this game with men and women players from many different cultures and I look forward to continuing to do so."
Michelle Wie called Haney out for his racism and sexism:
As a Korean American female golfer, these comments that @HankHaney made disappoint and anger me on so many different levels. Racism and sexism are no laughing matter Hank....shame on you. I don’t ever do this, but this must be called out. https://t.co/P18JByTosN
Too many of these girls, Korean or not, have worked countless hours and sacrificed so much to play in the US Open this week. There are so many amazing players in the field. Let’s celebrate them....Not mock them. @HankHaney https://t.co/YB25Bl9zoC
Haney is best known for serving as Woods' swing coach, but he has been a golf instructor since the 1980s.
