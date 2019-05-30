Tiger Woods' Ex-Coach Hank Haney Suspended from Radio After Insensitive Remarks

Gerardo Mora/Getty Images

Hank Haney, who was Tiger Woods' former coach and is a current analyst for SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio channel, was suspended from the radio station for racist and sexist comments.

The PGA Tour and SiriusXM released a joint statement that also included an apology and acceptance of the punishment from Haney:

Haney was asked who he believes will win the U.S. Women's Open on his radio show and said, "I'm gonna predict a Korean," per Tom Ley of Deadspin. "I couldn’t name you like, uh, six players on the LPGA tour. Nah, maybe I could. Well, I'd go with Li, if I didn't have to name a first name, I'd get a bunch of 'em right."

Sean Zak of Golf.com pointed out Haney didn’t exactly offer a heartfelt apology on air in the aftermath of his comments:

The longtime instructor then released a longer statement and apology on his Twitter page:

"This morning I made some comments about women’s professional golf and its players that were insensitive and that I regret. In an effort to make a point about the overwhelming success of Korean players on the tour I offended people and I am sorry. I have the highest respect for the women who have worked so hard to reach the pinnacle of their sport and I never meant to take away from their abilities and accomplishments. I’ve worked in this game with men and women players from many different cultures and I look forward to continuing to do so."

Michelle Wie called Haney out for his racism and sexism:

Haney is best known for serving as Woods' swing coach, but he has been a golf instructor since the 1980s.