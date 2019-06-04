Potential Free Agency Landing Spots for Milwaukee Bucks' Khris Middleton

1 of 5

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

A team on the rise, the Atlanta Hawks have some intriguing core pieces in place with John Collins, Trae Young and Kevin Huerter. The addition of an All-Star on the wing, in concert with in-house development of the youngsters, could have them contending for a playoff spot as early as next season.

According to RealGM, Atlanta is projected to have $41.2 million in space this summer—more than enough to sign Middleton to the max. And he's never played with a passer on Young's level.

"I think people enjoy playing with me because of my passing," the point guard told The Ringer's Paolo Uggetti. "One day we're gonna get big free agents because of that."

That day may come sooner than later thanks to Young's surge in the second half of the season.

From Jan. 1 to the end of his rookie campaign, he averaged 21.9 points, 8.6 assists and 2.4 threes. He shot 43.3 percent from the field and 35.3 percent from three.

Throughout the entire season, he hit more shots from beyond 30 feet than anyone else in the league, and his 24-of-70 performance from that range led to a better percentage (34.3) than second-place Stephen Curry (19-of-61 for 31.1 percent) and third-place Damian Lillard (15-of-49 for 30.6 percent).

Teams must pay attention to him that far from the rim, and that opens the floor up for his teammates, who he finds with precision timing and accuracy.

As a Hawk, Middleton would get loads of open looks while spacing the floor off Young's deep hoists and pick-and-rolls. And he could handle the ball himself, too.

"[Young] doesn't pound the ball into the dirt hunting for assists," Nekias Duncan wrote for SB Nation. "He keeps the chain moving, and that Nashian ability to empower his teammates makes them all threats."