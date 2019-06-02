NBA Finals 2019: Warriors vs. Raptors Game 2 TV Schedule, Live Stream and Odds

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The Toronto Raptors protected home court in the NBA Finals opener and will carry a 1-0 series advantage over the Golden State Warriors into Game 2.

Pascal Siakam had a dominant showing in the opening game, scoring 32 points while shooting 14-of-17 from the field. He also provided eight rebounds, five assists and two blocks, clearly getting the better of Golden State standout Draymond Green.

That individual matchup may have the greatest impact on the NBA Finals beyond Kevin Durant's availability. Even if he's not ready to return, no topic will be more closely monitored before Game 2.

Game 2 Information

When: Sunday, June 2 at 8 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Live stream: WatchESPN

Spread (via Caesars): Raptors -1.5

Injury Updates

There's finally a return date in sight for Durant.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported the two-time Finals MVP is expected back midway through the NBA Finals. While some are optimistic about Game 3, Haynes noted Game 4 is a stronger possibility. Durant (calf) hasn't played since May 8.

But as the Warriors hope for Durant's return, they are suddenly keeping a closer eye on Andre Iguodala. Late in Game 1, he hobbled off the court after landing awkwardly on his left leg.

Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

But per Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle, Iguodala didn't show concern about the discomfort: "I'll be all right. Just bumps and bruises of the game. You can paint it as an excuse, but you have to keep going."

Iguodala's presence is key for an already-thin Golden State roster, which welcomed back DeMarcus Cousins (quad) in Game 1. He played just eight minutes and missed both his shots, but he made several excellent passes that weren't rewarded.

Meanwhile, the Raptors are awaiting the return of OG Anunoby (appendicitis). He's hoping to appear at some point in the NBA Finals, per ESPN's Tim Bontemps, but has no specific targeted game.

Battle of the Role Players

Toronto overcame a relatively quiet showing from star forward Kawhi Leonard thanks to its depth.

Siakam netted a career-high 32 points, also hitting two rare non-corner threes. Marc Gasol scored a playoff-best 20 points and made a significant impact in trapping Steph Curry beyond the three-point line. Danny Green shook his recent shooting slump with 11 points, including a heavily contested corner three.

For good measure, Kyle Lowry took multiple charges, and Fred VanVleet added 15 points with a couple of ridiculous buckets in the fourth quarter.

Golden State's role players couldn't match it.

Iguodala missed all four of his long-range attempts, and players not named Curry or Klay Thompson finished 5-of-16 from deep. Shaun Livingston mustered six points. Quinn Cook clanged a pivotal wide-open three. The team struggled with transition defense all night too.

Even when Durant returns, the Warriors will need timely contributions from the backups. And if that doesn't happen in Game 2, Golden State will find itself in an unfamiliar hole.

Follow Bleacher Report writer David Kenyon on Twitter @Kenyon19_BR.