Browns' Damarious Randall Won't Play vs. Jets After Suffering Concussion

Cleveland Browns free safety Damarious Randall will be unavailable for Monday's game against the New York Jets.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Randall was placed in the concussion protocol when he reported to the Browns facilities Saturday and has been ruled out for Week 2.

It's unclear when the injury occurred because Randall was listed as a full participant in practice Thursday and Friday on the Browns' official report.

Randall has recorded four combined tackles in Cleveland's season-opening loss to the Tennessee Titans. He is a playmaking defensive back who has amassed three or more interceptions in his first four seasons and 85 tackles (72 solo) in 2018.

The 27-year-old has been forced off the field at times, however, with knee and groin injuries during his five-year career.

Knee ailments sidelined him for one game in 2015 and two contests in 2017, all with the Green Bay Packers. Groin injuries sidelined Randall for six matchups in 2016 with the Pack and one more in 2018 for the Browns, who acquired Randall for quarterback DeShone Kizer.

The ex-Arizona State safety, who the Pack drafted 30th overall in 2015, started his career as a corner but moved positions with Cleveland. Despite a change in defensive leadership from Gregg Williams to Steve Wilks in 2019, Randall stayed at safety while Denzel Ward and Greedy Williams started at cornerback.

Without Randall, the Browns will likely turn to four-year veteran Eric Murray as their primary free safety against New York.