Titans' Corey Davis in Concussion Protocol After Exiting During Loss to Saints

Steven Ryan/Getty Images

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Corey Davis is reportedly being evaluated for a concussion following Sunday's loss to the New Orleans Saints, per Jim Wyatt of Titans Online.

Davis caught three passes for 40 yards in the 38-28 loss, adding to the 36 receptions for 517 yards and two touchdowns he had entering play.

The 6'3", 209-pound wideout, who the Titans drafted fifth overall in 2017 out of Western Michigan, has overcome injuries throughout his three-year NFL career.

He missed nearly the entire 2017 training camp and preseason after suffering a hamstring injury that persisted throughout his rookie year. Davis returned for Week 1, but the injury returned and forced the wide receiver out for five games between Weeks 3 and 7. He finished with 34 receptions and 375 yards.

Davis found himself on the Titans' injury reports a few times during the 2018 season with hamstring injuries, but they did not prevent him from playing a full 16-game campaign. Davis snagged a team-leading 65 passes for 891 yards and four touchdown receptions last year.

Losing Davis would a huge blow for the Titans' wide receiver crew, but Tennessee may be able to forge ahead without him by relying on the rushing attack. That is especially the case if Derrick Henry returns after missing Sunday's loss.

As far as the pass-catchers, A.J. Brown and Tajae Sharpe figure to see more targets. Tight end Jonnu Smith will also be a factor.