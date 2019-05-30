Woj: Kawhi Leonard Dealt with Tendinitis Injury in Eastern Conference Finals

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorMay 31, 2019

TORONTO, ON - MAY 25: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks tries to block Kawhi Leonard #2 of the Toronto Raptors during Game Six of the NBA Eastern Conference Final at Scotiabank Arena on May 25, 2019 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. NOTE TO USER: user expressly acknowledges and agrees by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images Licence Agreement. (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)
Claus Andersen/Getty Images

Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard somehow averaged 29.8 points, 9.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists in the Eastern Conference Finals despite functioning at less than 100 percent. 

On Thursday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported on NBA Countdown (h/t Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints) that Leonard suffered from tendinitis and will presumably continue to play through the malady in the NBA Finals.

Leonard led the Raptors to a six-game series win over the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference Finals. Toronto will face the two-time defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals beginning Thursday at 9 p.m. ET.

