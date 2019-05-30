Woj: Kawhi Leonard Dealt with Tendinitis Injury in Eastern Conference Finals

Claus Andersen/Getty Images

Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard somehow averaged 29.8 points, 9.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists in the Eastern Conference Finals despite functioning at less than 100 percent.

On Thursday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported on NBA Countdown (h/t Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints) that Leonard suffered from tendinitis and will presumably continue to play through the malady in the NBA Finals.

Leonard led the Raptors to a six-game series win over the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference Finals. Toronto will face the two-time defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals beginning Thursday at 9 p.m. ET.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.