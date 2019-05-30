Video: WWE's Triple H Opens Up on Tearing Pectoral, Finishing Match and Surgery

FAYEZ NURELDINE/Getty Images

Triple H's return from a torn pectoral muscle culminated in a no-holds-barred match with Batista at WrestleMania 35, but the journey to that moment was a difficult one.

In a WWE Network special titled Creation and Destruction, The Game opens up about how he initially suffered the injury during a tag team match at Crown Jewel on Nov. 2:

Triple H noted the injury occurred early in a match that lasted nearly 28 minutes total. His ability to adapt to his new situation and finish the bout as planned is certainly a testament to how dedicated he is to his craft.

"I just, in my mind, eliminate the things that I can't do and go back in there and do the rest," Triple H said. "I never think like, 'Oh, maybe I should just tell the referee I can't do it' and stop. That just never enters my head."

This isn't the first time Triple H has finished a match with a significant injury. He famously tore his quad during a tag bout with Steve Austin against Chris Jericho and Chris Benoit on Raw in 2001.

With just five months to recover and rehab between Crown Jewel and WrestleMania, Triple H made a triumphant comeback by defeating Batista in what turned out to be the final match of The Animal's career.

The entire special documenting Triple H's injury and road to WrestleMania will air Saturday following NXT Takeover XXV.