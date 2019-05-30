Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy: Damien Williams Starting RB Despite Carlos Hyde Signing

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

After impressing at the end of last season, Damien Williams will go into 2019 as the unquestioned starting running back for the Kansas City Chiefs.

"Damien Williams is our starter," offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy said Thursday, per Brandon Kiley of 610 Sports KC. "We expect him to excel in that role."

The Chiefs added depth at the position this offseason with the signing of Carlos Hyde, but it appears the veteran will serve in a backup role.

Hyde has been well-traveled over the past few years, signing with the Cleveland Browns last offseason after spending his first four years with the San Francisco 49ers. Despite a strong start to 2018 with 382 rushing yards and five touchdowns in six games, he was traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

He ended up serving in a minor role with his new team, totaling only 189 rushing yards in eight games with no scores before being released.

Despite his up-and-down play, he could provide decent backup work with Kansas City as a reliable downhill runner.

Still, Williams will be the star after an outstanding final few months 2018.

Spencer Ware was the team's first option after Kareem Hunt was released, but Williams took over down the stretch with six total touchdowns in the final four games of the regular season. In three starts he totaled 322 yards from scrimmage.

The running back was even better in the playoffs, totaling 250 yards and four touchdowns in two postseason games.

With a full season playing in one of the top offenses in the NFL, Williams has a chance to put up huge numbers in 2019.