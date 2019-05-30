Video: Juwan Howard Cries 'Tears of Joy' While Being Announced as Michigan HC

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMay 30, 2019

MIAMI, FL - APRIL 21: Miami Heat assistant coach Juwan Howard in action in the first quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers during Game Four of Round One of the 2018 NBA Playoffs at American Airlines Arena on April 21, 2018 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Juwan Howard
Mark Brown/Getty Images

Returning to Michigan as the men's head basketball coach turned into an emotional experience for Juwan Howard

At the start of his introductory press conference Thursday, Howard stood alone at the podium for more than 30 seconds wiping away "tears of joy" while taking in the moment:

Following John Beilein's surprise departure to the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Wolverines were left in a difficult spot trying to find a new coach. They went back to their past, bringing Howard back 25 years after he left the program to begin his NBA career.

Howard arrived at Michigan in 1991 as part of the famed Fab Five recruiting class that also included Chris Webber, Jalen Rose, Jimmy King and Ray Jackson. 

Michigan also holds a special place in Howard's heart because he made a pledge to his grandmother, who died the day he committed to the school, that he would graduate from college. The one-time NBA All-Star earned his degree in communications in 1995. 

