Video: Juwan Howard Cries 'Tears of Joy' While Being Announced as Michigan HC

Mark Brown/Getty Images

Returning to Michigan as the men's head basketball coach turned into an emotional experience for Juwan Howard.

At the start of his introductory press conference Thursday, Howard stood alone at the podium for more than 30 seconds wiping away "tears of joy" while taking in the moment:

Following John Beilein's surprise departure to the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Wolverines were left in a difficult spot trying to find a new coach. They went back to their past, bringing Howard back 25 years after he left the program to begin his NBA career.

Howard arrived at Michigan in 1991 as part of the famed Fab Five recruiting class that also included Chris Webber, Jalen Rose, Jimmy King and Ray Jackson.

Michigan also holds a special place in Howard's heart because he made a pledge to his grandmother, who died the day he committed to the school, that he would graduate from college. The one-time NBA All-Star earned his degree in communications in 1995.