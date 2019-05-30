Warriors' Steve Kerr: Kevin Durant 'Long Shot' to Return from Injury Before G2

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant will probably miss at least the first two games of the NBA Finals.

Head coach Steve Kerr said Thursday it's a "longshot" the forward will even be cleared to practice before Game 2, per Marc Berman of the New York Post.

Durant has been out since Round 2 of the playoffs after suffering a calf strain against the Houston Rockets.

The Warriors played well without him, winning five straight games including a sweep of the Portland Trail Blazers in the Western Conference Finals, but they could still use him back on the court. The 10-time All-Star was named Finals MVP in each of the last two years, showing the type of production he can bring on the highest stage.

Durant was also averaging 34.2 points per game in the playoffs prior to the injury, which still leads all players across the league.

Unfortunately, the calf issue continues to keep him off the court.

The Warriors provided an update last Thursday that stated "it is unlikely that he will play at the beginning of the 2019 NBA Finals, but it's hopeful that he could return at some point during the series."

This hope that he returns could be based on how long the series lasts, as he could be missing half the series with the first two road games against the Toronto Raptors, beginning Thursday.

"We've already announced he won't play tomorrow and considering Game 2 is Sunday and he hasn't practiced with the team, you know—it's pretty doubtful that he'll play Game 2," Kerr said on KNBR 680 Wednesday, per Drew Shiller of NBC Sports.

Until he returns, the pressure will remain on Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green to pick up the slack on both ends of the court.