Sergio Ramos Ends Real Madrid Transfer Speculation: 'I Want to Retire Here'

OSCAR DEL POZO/Getty Images

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos put an end to the transfer speculation surrounding him in a press conference on Thursday, saying he wants to retire at the club and has no intention of leaving this summer.

Per Paul Reidy of AS, Ramos did confirm there was an offer to move to China and he considered it as an "alternative," but he said his priority has always been Real:

Ramos said his love for the club is so great that he would play for free:

He also said president Florentino Perez is "like a father" to him, although ESPN's Dermot Corrigan noted Ramos' comments were a direct denial of Perez's earlier statements:

The short transfer saga kicked off earlier this week when Spanish TV show Jugones (h/t AS) reported Ramos had requested a transfer to China and was denied by Perez. Per the report, the 33-year-old and Perez have had a tense relationship since March, when an altercation took place after Ajax knocked the three-time defending champions out of the UEFA Champions League.

In response to the report, Perez told Onda Cero (h/t Football Espana, via Marca) there had been no conflict between the two. He also confirmed the offer from China was real but said Los Blancos would not let their captain leave for free.

During Thursday's press conference, Ramos stated his intention to sign a new contract and explained why he chose to address the speculation ahead of the summer:

"My intention is to construct a new Real Madrid contract with the president and start to look to the future. I still have the physical strength to play for the club. How long will this last? I don't know ... 2, 4, 6 years. When the time comes to move on I'll do so but in a place where I never have to face Real Madrid.

[...]"I get frustrated by the amount of media coverage generated by this episode. My relationship with the president has generally been good but like any relationship it does have some ups and downs.

"I wanted to clear this up so we can all enjoy the summer and ensure that my name is not in the headlines. I get annoyed to see stories circulating that are not true and that was the motivation for calling the press conference."

But while he intends to sign a new contract, the offer from China is not part of a ploy to get one:

The 2010 World Cup winner also addressed the transfer speculation surrounding another player, saying Chelsea's Eden Hazard would be welcome in the Spanish capital:

Ramos was one of many Real players who performed below his usual standards during the disappointing 2018-19 campaign. Los Blancos finished 19 points behind rivals Barcelona in the La Liga standings and were upset by Ajax in the round of 16 of the Champions League.

The team went through three head coaches during the season, with Zinedine Zidane returning in March after Julen Lopetegui and Santiago Solari both struggled.