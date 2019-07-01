John Calipari's Son Brad Transfers from Kentucky to Detroit Mercy

James Crisp/Associated Press

Brad Calipari will finish his college basketball career at Detroit Mercy starting next season.

He announced his decision Monday on Twitter:

"This hasn't been an easy decision for me, but I've decided to finish the rest of my basketball career elsewhere," he said in the video, via WYMT. "It's always been a dream of mine to make a major impact on the court on the college level and I believe the best opportunity to do that is at the University of Detroit Mercy."

Calipari had played for his father, John Calipari, at the University of Kentucky for two seasons before redshirting in 2018-19. He was used sparingly off the bench, scoring a total of 11 points in 27 games from 2016-18.

Under normal circumstances, it might lead to some awkward holiday dinners by having a son leave the team his father is coaching. The elder Calipari, though, said in March there was a reason behind Brad redshirting last season.

"He redshirted because he's going to have two years to play," John said on The Jim Rome Show (h/t Larry Brown of Larry Brown Sports). "If he chooses to, he can go to another school, a smaller school where he'll play more."

Matt Zenitz of AL.com reported on May 30 that Brad put himself in the NCAA transfer portal. The 22-year-old does have the luxury of being a graduate transfer, which will allow him to play for the Titans right away without having to sit out for a year.

It's difficult to know what kind of player Detroit Mercy is getting because Calipari has barely seen the court over the past three years. That's a testament to John's recruiting ability and the number of elite backcourt players the Wildcats have every season.

Calipari was an effective scorer in high school, finishing with more than 1,000 career points in four years and averaging 15.3 points per game as a senior in 2015-16.

The Titans will be able to provide Calipari more playing time than he was able to get at Kentucky. It's a low-risk gamble for former Indiana coach Mike Davis to take, hoping he can find another shooter to boost his offensive production for the 2019-20 campaign.