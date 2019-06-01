Bruins vs. Blues: Game 3 Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

The 2019 Stanley Cup Final heads to the Midwest Saturday, with the Boston Bruins and St. Louis Blues tied at one victory apiece.

St. Louis coughed up a two-goal advantage in Game 1 but responded with an overtime triumph in Game 2 to even the series. Carl Gunnarsson ripped a one-timer from the point, scoring his first career playoff goal and giving the Blues a much-needed 3-2 victory.

According to Hockey Reference, the team that celebrates a Game 3 win to break a 1-1 deadlock takes the series 67.1 percent of the time.

Whichever side emerges victories in the Enterprise Center isn't guaranteed the Cup, but that's a meaningful trend to know for when the Bruins and Blues hit the ice Saturday night.

Game 3 Information

When: Saturday, June 1 at 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Network

Live stream: NBC Sports

Odds (via Caesars): Bruins (+105, bet $105 to win $100); Blues (-120, bet $100 to win $120)

Bruins Down A Defenseman

Matt Grzelcyk is unavailable for Boston in Game 3.

According to Matt Kalman of NHL.com, the 25-year-old Grzelcyk is day-to-day in concussion protocol and will not travel with the team. Blues forward Oskar Sundqvist boarded the defenseman, who left Game 2 and was taken to the hospital for tests.

"We've been through it before. He is a heck of a hockey player and does a lot of great things for this team," teammate Torey Krug said. "He can kind change the dynamic back there for us. … So he's a great player, obviously we miss him."

Boston will replace Grzelcyk―who has notched seven points this postseason―with either John Moore or Steven Kampfer.

Sundqvist Suspended

As a result of the massive hit on Grzelcyk, Sundqvist had a meeting Thursday with the NHL's Department of Player Safety.

The final decision? A one-game suspension for the Blues forward.

Sundqvist assisted Gunnarsson's game-winning goal Wednesday and has nine points in the playoffs. He's consistently logged about 15 minutes of ice time during the postseason, too.

"He's a big part of our team," teammate Alex Pietrangelo said, per Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press. "He plays big minutes night in and night out and in every situation."

St. Louis could turn to Zach Sanford, though he's been a healthy scratch for 18 straight games. Otherwise, the Blues may carry a seventh defenseman for Game 3 at home.

Follow Bleacher Report writer David Kenyon on Twitter @Kenyon19_BR.