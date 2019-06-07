Shane McMahon Beats Roman Reigns at WWE Super ShowDown

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Shane McMahon upset Roman Reigns with help from Drew McIntyre at WWE Super ShowDown in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Friday.

McMahon dominated much of the match, and he was able to put an end to Reigns' comeback attempt when McIntyre hit Reigns with a Claymore Kick behind the referee's back, which gave Shane the victory.

The bout between the pair was a long time coming, since The Big Dog has been at odds with the McMahon family ever since WrestleMania 35.

As part of the Superstar Shake-up, Reigns made the move from Raw to SmackDown Live. After Vince McMahon announced Elias as the biggest acquisition in SmackDown history, the former universal champion showed up and laid out the WWE chairman with a Superman Punch, thus ruining the celebration.

That led to Reigns entering into a rivalry with Elias. As part of that program, Shane-O-Mac got involved and seconded The Living Truth on both Raw and SmackDown. The result was a number of tag team matches involving Reigns and The Miz working together against Elias and Shane.

Both Reigns and Shane were victorious at Money in the Bank, which set the stage well for their Super ShowDown match.

Elias attacked The Big Dog before their scheduled contest at Money in the Bank, but Reigns recovered and beat down his opponent. Once the bell rang, he needed only to spear the guitar-strumming antagonist, thus picking up the win.

In a steel cage match with The Miz, Shane managed to wiggle out of his shirt while dangling over the side of the cage, which allowed him to fall to the floor and win. It marked his second fluky win over The A-Lister in a row, as he also escaped WrestleMania with a victory in a Falls Count Anywhere match.

During WWE's last trip to Saudi Arabia, McMahon won the WWE World Cup, and he has referred to himself as the "best in the world" ever since.

Shane-O-Mac was not scheduled to be in that tournament at Crown Jewel, but when an injury prevented The Miz from facing Dolph Ziggler in the finals, Shane stepped in and beat The Showoff to earn the trophy.

At Super ShowDown, McMahon had an even bigger challenge on his hands against a fresh Reigns, who has been on a tear since returning this year in the wake of his leukemia entering remission.

Even so, Shane shockingly picked up the win, which means Reigns is facing some adversity ahead of his match against McIntyre at Stomping Grounds.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).