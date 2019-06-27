Former 5-Star Recruit Quentin Grimes Transfers from Kansas to Houston

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

After withdrawing his name from the 2019 NBA draft, Quentin Grimes will play college basketball for the Houston Cougars beginning with the 2020-21 season.



Per Fox 26's Mark Berman, Grimes announced his decision to transfer to the Cougars on Thursday.

Grimes has had a whirlwind couple of months since the end of his freshman season at Kansas. He was one of four Jayhawks players to declare for this year's NBA draft.

An inconsistent first year in college certainly hurt Grimes' stock heading to the pros. The Texas native arrived in Lawrence with high expectations as a 5-star prospect and No. 10 overall recruit in the 2018 class, per 247Sports.

In 36 games with the Jayhawks, Grimes averaged just 8.4 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 38.4 percent from the field. Head coach Bill Self announced Grimes entered the transfer portal after going through the predraft process and decided to return to college.

Grimes told reporters during the NBA scouting combine he was keeping all of his options open before making any formal announcement about his plans:

It was hardly a surprise to see Grimes go back to school to refine his game. B/R's Jonathan Wasserman didn't have him ranked among the top 50 draft prospects following the scouting combine.

The only downside for Grimes is transferring will force him to sit out for a year before he's able to get back on the court. He will be 20 years old when the 2020-21 season begins.

Despite the long wait to return to competitive action, the Cougars will provide Grimes with an opportunity to showcase his talent in a way he didn't feel was going to happen at Kansas. He's still a young man loaded with potential.

If Cougars head coach Kelvin Sampson is able to work with Grimes and unlock his talent, Houston will have a potential superstar on its hands for at least one season.

