Report: Nick Foles Returns to Jaguars for OTAs After Wife Tori's Miscarriage

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Nick Foles reportedly returned to OTAs on Thursday following the announcement that his wife, Tori, had a miscarriage, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

Daniel Popper of The Athletic reported Tuesday that Foles would not initially attend OTAs because of personal reasons. Jags head coach Doug Marrone later released a statement saying, "Our thoughts and prayers are with Nick and his family."

On Wednesday, Tori Foles wrote on Instagram that she had a miscarriage 15 weeks into her pregnancy.

