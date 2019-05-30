Liverpool's Andy Robertson on UCL Final vs. Tottenham: 'We Deserve Nothing'

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Andy Robertson has said Liverpool would be "stupid" to go into Saturday's UEFA Champions League final against Tottenham Hotspur thinking they deserve to win it.

The Reds are strong favourites and are looking to claim the biggest of all consolation prizes after missing out on the Premier League title to Manchester City despite earning 97 points and losing just one game:

They finished the Premier League season with nine wins on the bounce and only missed out on a first league title since 1990 because City won 14 in a row.

However, as far as Robertson is concerned, all of that will count for nothing unless Liverpool produce their best at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, per Reuters (h/t ESPN FC):

"I've heard a few people say that, but for me we don't deserve anything yet. The Premier League shows that. A lot of people would say 97 points deserves the Premier League, but it didn't because Manchester City got 98.

"They were that little bit better than us in the end. We deserve nothing, only what we put into the game and what we get out. If we have 100 percent effort, and have a good game, play to our best, then we'll deserve it. But we aren't going into the game thinking we deserve it because we've had a good season and got 97 points. Never. That'd be stupid of us."

Liverpool lost last season's Champions League final in Kiev to Real Madrid.

The Reds suffered some bad luck on that occasion, as Mohamed Salah was forced off through injury just after the half-hour mark.

GENYA SAVILOV/Getty Images

Meanwhile, two of Real's three goals came as a result of mistakes from Loris Karius, while the other was a spectacular bicycle kick by Gareth Bale.

This season, Liverpool have a stronger squad, and perhaps most crucially, a reliable goalkeeper in Alisson. They are also arguably going up against a weaker side than Real, whose victory in last season's final earned them a third consecutive Champions League.

As Robertson highlighted, though, Liverpool cannot be complacent.

Spurs do not go into Saturday's match in the same kind of form as the Reds—they won just three of their last 12 matches of the league season. But they have a fine squad and a brilliant manager in Mauricio Pochettino, and they are also looking increasingly likely to welcome Harry Kane back in time for the match:

Saturday will be only the second time in history that the Champions League final has been contested between two English clubs:

The first time that happened, in 2008, penalties were needed to separate Manchester United and Chelsea, with the Red Devils eventually prevailing.

It would be no surprise if spot-kicks were needed again in Madrid.